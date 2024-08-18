Alpbach: Between Tradition and the Future - the European Forum Alpbach 2024

The European Forum Alpbach takes place in Tyrol from August 17 to 30. Nobel laureates, politicians and hundreds of students discuss the future of Europe at “EFA24”. / Picture: © EFA / Matteo Vegetti

On August 18, the EFA kicked off with the traditional Tyrol Day, which this year was all about artificial intelligence (AI). In his opening speech, as reported by "Salzburger Nachrichten", Tyrol's Governor Anton Mattle emphasized the political relevance of the forum in the “super election year” of 2024 and saw the need to face the “moment of truth”. He emphasized that AI brings opportunities and challenges and called for responsible use that focuses on people.

One of the highlights of the Tyrol Day was the Euregio Summit, where innovative AI projects from the Tyrol-South Tyrol-Trentino region were presented. The “Digital Data Room” project from East Tyrol, which enables the efficient use of municipal data through AI, was particularly highlighted. Mayor Stefan Clara from Amlach explained how this technology could, for example, optimize winter road maintenance by analyzing weather data and traffic volumes.

In addition to the intensive discussions about AI, the forum also offered room for tradition. The “customary reception” with marksmen and a band on the village square illustrated the close link between tradition and modernity in Alpbach. According to Mattle, as reported by "Salzburger Nachrichten", this connection is essential, as tradition forms the basis for forward-looking developments.

However, the forum not only took a look at technological innovations but also at spiritual values. In his sermon at the opening of the Tyrol Day, Salzburg Archbishop Franz Lackner pleaded for “theological intelligence”, which is necessary alongside natural and artificial intelligence to meet the challenges of our time.

Another highlight of the second week will be the opening of the “Europe in the World Days” on August 24, which will be opened by Pope Francis via video link. This event will initiate discussions on Europe's role in the world in the context of global crises.

The EFA thus remains a unique forum that not only promotes intellectual exchange but also combines traditions and modern challenges. As in the past 80 years, the village of Alpbach will become a “place of dialog”, as Andreas Treichl (the President of EFA), where students, Nobel Prize winners, and politicians will discuss the future of Europe as equals.

European Forum Alpbach

Catholic Church Austria