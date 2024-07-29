Austrian Forum for Peace 2024: Insights and Outlook for a Peaceful Future

The Austrian Peace Center (ACP) presented the results of the Austrian Forum for Peace 2024 in Vienna, which took place for the second time at Schlaining Castle at the beginning of July. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / C.Stadler/Bwag / CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)

The theme of this year's forum was “Towards a Climate of Peace” and highlighted the growing challenges posed by the climate crisis and its impact on global conflicts. The findings and discussions were summarized in a twelve-page outcome paper entitled “ALLIANCES FOR PEACE - AUSTRIAN FORUM FOR PEACE 2024: TOWARDS A CLIMATE OF PEACE”.

The forum featured prominent guests including the Austrian Center for Peace Director, Eva Huber, journalist Daniela Prugger, Swiss Ambassador to the OSCE, the United Nations, and other international organizations, Raphael Nägeli, International Institute for Peace Director Stephanie Fenkart, Burgenland Governor Hans Peter Doskozil, Austrian Minister for Climate Protection Leonore Gewessler, former Federal President of Austria Heinz Fischer, and Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change member Professor Kajfež Bogataj.

International experts and thematic focuses

Around 400 guests from around 40 countries on five continents took part in the conference, which dealt with various aspects of peacebuilding. A central theme was the growing fragmentation of the world order, characterized by competition from major powers and the declining credibility of the liberal world order. The conference emphasized the importance of new global partnerships in mediation, particularly concerning the war in Ukraine and the conflicts in West Africa.

ACP Director Moritz Ehrmann emphasized the need for broad exchange in polarized times and pointed out that the climate crisis plays a central role in exacerbating global conflicts. Eva Huber, Deputy Director of the ACP, added: “We are seeing more clearly that the climate crisis is not only an additional stress factor for countries in conflict but also an opportunity to build trust.”

Peacework in the Context of the Climate Crisis

One focus of the forum was on the link between climate, peace, and security. The participants discussed the challenges of extreme weather events, natural disasters, and resource conflicts. Countries that are already torn apart by armed conflicts are particularly affected. In such contexts, the climate crisis can catalyze cooperation and trust between the conflicting parties.

The role of PeaceTech - technological tools to support peace work - was also highlighted. These technologies can help prevent or manage conflicts by collecting and analyzing data that contributes to environmental monitoring and conflict prevention.

Discussions and contributions

One of the outstanding discussions at the forum dealt with ways out of the war in Ukraine. Participants, including Ambassador Raphael Nägeli and journalist Daniela Prugger, emphasized the importance of a just and lasting peace based on international law. Stephanie Fenkart, Director of the International Institute for Peace (IIP), emphasized the need to maintain support for Ukraine to enable future negotiations.

The role of peace education was also discussed. Peace education should not only reach young people but also adults and involve all levels of society. In a time of growing right-wing populist tendencies, peace education can help to promote trust and mutual understanding.

Prospects for the conference

The Austrian Forum for Peace 2024 ended with an outlook for the coming year. The ACP announced the third edition of the forum for the beginning of July 2025, once again at Friedensburg Schlaining. The event will continue to be a place for dialog and finding solutions to counteract the current record number of conflicts through “alliances for peace”.

The forum was supported by numerous companies and institutions, including Bank Burgenland, BDO, Burgenland Energie, and Siemens. This broad support underlines the importance and potential of the Austrian Forum for Peace to contribute to global peacebuilding.

Overall, the Austrian Forum for Peace has shown that a cooperative approach is possible and necessary despite the growing challenges posed by the climate crisis and geopolitical tensions. The Forum's findings will not only be incorporated into future events but will also shape the ongoing efforts of the ACP and its partners in peace work.

Austrian Forum for Peace

Austrian Centre for Peace