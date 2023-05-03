New Deputy Director at the Austrian Centre for Peace
Eva Huber has recently been appointed as the new deputy director of the Austrian Centre for Peace (ACP), succeeding Lukas Wank, who has left the institute to pursue new endeavors. The appointment of Huber to the ACP is a noteworthy development in the organization's ongoing efforts to promote peace, justice, and human rights worldwide.
Huber is no stranger to ACP and already coordinated cooperation with the Austrian Ministry of Defense about a decade ago. She also has more than ten years of work experience in United Nations peacekeeping missions and agencies and NGOs. Work with the UN has taken her to Colombia, South Sudan, and UN Headquarters in New York. In a field mission lasting several years, she worked close to the Colombian peace process and also gained experience in leadership roles there.
ACP Director Moritz Ehrmann expressed confidence in the decision: "With her diverse experience and the competence and calmness of her approach, Eva Huber will make a key contribution to seizing opportunities in this situation and further strengthening the work of the ACP as an Austrian peace actor."
We are pleased to announce that Eva Huber has recently taken over the position of #ACP -Deputy Director. Her new responsibilities also include the organisation of the first Austrian Forum for Peace, which will take place at Schlaining Castle between 3 and 6 July. #Peaceforum pic.twitter.com/oU4uWJPFni— ACP Schlaining (@ACP_Schlaining) May 1, 2023
In her new role at the ACP, Huber focuses on tradition and innovation. She sees the ACP as a meeting place for international experts and parties to the conflict, but also as a rock in the surf of emotionally charged debates on peace and security. As deputy director, she wants to focus on consolidating what has been achieved and guiding the ACP into a future at the intersection of tradition and innovation. Huber's task will also be to organize the 1st Austrian Forum for Peace, which will take place at Schlaining Castle in early July 2023.
ACP promotes peace, justice, and human rights
The ACP was founded in 1982 by Dr. Gerald Mader, then Burgenland's regional councilor for culture. He himself said that the idea arose in the course of his reflections on what cultural policy could contribute to reducing the East-West conflict in times of the Cold War, and in a region that lay at the apparent end of Europe along the Iron Curtain. Supported by the then Minister of Science Hertha Firnberg, the two founded the association "Austrian Institute for Peace Research", today's ACP, as private persons.
The Austrian Centre for Peace is an organization that is dedicated to promoting peace, justice, and human rights. It was founded in 1982 and is based in Vienna, Austria. The center's main goal is to support peace efforts and conflict resolution around the world.
The Austrian Centre for Peace works with various organizations, governments, and individuals to promote peace through dialogue and non-violent means. It conducts research, publishes reports, and organizes events and conferences to raise awareness of issues related to peace and conflict.
One of the key areas of focus for the Austrian Centre for Peace is conflict prevention and management. The center provides training and support for individuals and organizations working in conflict-prone areas to help them develop skills in conflict resolution and peacebuilding.
The center also supports human rights advocacy and works to ensure that the rights of marginalized and vulnerable communities are protected. It advocates for the inclusion of marginalized groups in peace negotiations and supports the implementation of peace agreements that promote social justice and equality.
In addition to its work on peace and conflict, the Austrian Centre for Peace also promotes sustainable development and environmental protection. It recognizes the importance of environmental sustainability in achieving long-term peace and security and works to promote sustainable practices in all areas of life.
Overall, the Austrian Centre for Peace is a vital organization that plays an important role in promoting peace, justice, and human rights in Austria and around the world. Its work is essential in building a more peaceful and just society for all.