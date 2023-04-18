Austrian Leadership Programs Begins With the Subject of “Life Science”
The Austrian Leadership Programs (ALPs) will run its 15th edition this year from April 17 to 21. Young leaders from around the world will gather in Vienna to discuss and represent the topic of “Life Science”
As part of the international visit program ALPs, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will once again receive young executives from all over the world from April 17 to 21, to give them an understanding of Austria as a business location. In this year's edition, 26 business leaders from 21 countries will take part and network with Austrian showcase companies selected to be representative of the "Life Science" sector.
At the start, Secretary General Peter Launsky-Tieffenthal welcomed the participants to the Foreign Ministry. In his welcoming remarks, he thanked the participants for their great interest in Austria and emphasized the benefit of the program both for the domestic economy and for the Foreign Ministry.
In the course of their stay, which will take them not only to Vienna but also to Tyrol, the participants will visit numerous market-leading companies in the life science sector. These include the Vienna BioCenter in Vienna - including the companies Valneva, Biotech Austria, and LISA Vienna - and Med-EL, Novartis Austria, and Werkstätte Wattens in Tyrol. At the same time, participants learn important facts about the region's special features from the Standortagentur Tirol,. In addition, they get the opportunity to find a direct point of contact in Austria in various bilateral meetings with experts in their specific field.
Intending to create a sustainable international network, the Foreign Ministry's Corporate Service, with content-related support from the Foreign Trade Department of the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber and the Federation of Austrian Industries, has been organizing the "ALPS" international visit program since 2016. Under this program, the Foreign Ministry invites a group of young international executives from non-EU countries several times a year to present Austria to them as a modern, competitive business and innovation location with a strong standing in Central and Eastern Europe, as well as an international player and cultural nation.