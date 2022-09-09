Global Business Campaign ReFocus Austria to Be Continued

ReFocus Austria was initiated as a central component of the federal government's Comeback Plan for economic reconstruction during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Gruber / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)

At this year's Ambassadors' Conference in Vienna, the focus was increasingly placed on Austria's export economy. Attention was also drawn to the successful global economic campaign ReFocus Austria, which is now being continued.

Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg and Minister of Labour and Economic Affairs Martin Kocher looked back on the successful first period of ReFocus Austria on 8 September 2022.

The more than 100 Austrian representative offices, together with the Ministry of Labour and Economic Affairs and other stakeholders, organised over 300 tailor-made events in more than 80 countries. The campaign to strengthen the Austrian export economy, which started in September 2021, will now be continued.

"The success of the initiative shows that more than 2,200 export companies and their subsidiaries were supported within the framework of ReFocus. We want to maintain this momentum. The business diplomacy initiative ReFocus Austria will therefore be continued," said Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg at the annual review of ReFocus Austria.

The global impact of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine and the associated collapse of traditional markets are once again challenging Austria's economic crisis resilience, strategic foresight and social resilience. Inflation, energy crisis and supply chain failures lead to massive shifts with noticeable effects on everyday life and the labour market.

"Austria is an export-oriented country and exports goods in the triple-digit billions annually. The pandemic and the global recession caused a sharp drop in world trade. Austrian foreign trade recovered quickly from this slump and is now well above pre-crisis levels again. An active trade policy and the efforts around ReFocus ensure that Austrian companies and their products become known worldwide. These international trade relations secure hundreds of thousands of jobs in Austria and strengthen the domestic business landscape," emphasised Minister of Labour and Economic Affairs Martin Kocher.

Team Austria's efforts were well received by Austrian companies last year, as confirmed by the CSO of Rosenbauer, Andreas Zeller, and the Managing Director of Starlinger, Angelika Huemer, at the ReFocus Austria annual review.

During a panel discussion with Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg and Minister of Labour and Economic Affairs Martin Kocher, the executives of the two top Austrian companies reported on their experiences with ReFocus Austria and how the Foreign Ministry assists Austrian companies abroad.

In this context, the businesswoman and businessman mentioned the support of the Austrian embassies, especially in obtaining visas for skilled workers. In addition, the contacts of Austrian ambassadors to the political leadership level are essential for business in the government and government-related sector.

Companies with Austrian employees abroad also benefit from the worldwide repatriation campaign at the beginning of the pandemic.

Through strategic visit diplomacy with business delegations, networking meetings, company visits or meetings with local decision-makers, ReFocus Austria presents Austria abroad as an attractive business location and tourism destination and promotes the expertise of top domestic companies.

The focus of ReFocus Austria events and activities is on seven future fields: renewable energies, e-mobility, sustainability, digital transformation, infrastructure, urban technology and tourism. Team Austria will continue to use ReFocus Austria to open doors for Austrian business worldwide and make its interests heard.

BMEIA Federal Ministry for Europe Integration and Foreign Affairs

ReFocus Austria

https://www.bmeia.gv.at/