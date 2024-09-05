Technology Talks 2024: Vienna as a New Hotspot for Research and Innovation

The Technology Talks Austria 2024 event will take place in the MuseumsQuartier Wien, one of the city's most important cultural and event venues. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons; C.Stadler/Bwag, CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/deed.en)

The renowned technology conference “Technology Talks Austria” will take place in Vienna for the first time. On September 12 and 13, 2024, the MuseumsQuartier will be the meeting place for over 700 experts from science, business, and politics to discuss the future of research, technology, and innovation (RTI). This event, which previously took place for 40 years as part of the European Forum Alpbach, is being held this year under the guiding theme of “Triple Transition”. The focus will be on ecological, digital, and human-oriented transformation processes.

Organized by the AIT Austrian Institute of Technology in cooperation with several ministries and industry partners, the conference is all about finding answers to urgent questions. The discussions will focus on topics such as securing Europe's technological sovereignty and strengthening the competitiveness of Austrian industry. The question of which political measures are necessary to further develop Austria as a location for innovation will also be addressed.

Top-class speakers include Leonore Gewessler, the Austrian Federal Minister for Climate Protection, and Antti Vasara, President of the Finnish research center VTT. In various formats such as keynote speeches, panel discussions and in-depth workshops, participants will have the opportunity to discuss pioneering technologies and political framework conditions.

The aim of the conference is to develop concrete strategies for action that will enable business, science and society to successfully overcome the challenges of transformation and make the best possible use of the opportunities that arise. The Technology Talks Austria underline their position as the most important platform for RTI in Austria and at the same time offer European and global perspectives on technological breakthroughs and future issues.

Information on participation

Tickets for the event can be purchased via the official website or platforms such as Eventbrite. Regular tickets cost €180, while discounted tickets are available for students (up to 27 years) at a price of €90 (with valid student ID). All prices include 20% VAT.

Tickets can be purchased directly here.

