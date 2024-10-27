Maria Todorova and Balkan Research: “Mission Possible” in Vienna

This year's IWM Lectures in Human Sciences, organized by the Institute for Human Sciences (IWM) in cooperation with the University of Vienna, offered a highlight for all those interested in the complex history and society of the Balkans. The lectures, held by the renowned historian and Balkan expert Maria Todorova, were presented under the title “The Balkans: Mission Possible” and deliberately alluded to the “Mission Impossible” film series. Unlike the cinematic adventures, however, Todorova's three-part lecture series offered an in-depth, intellectual exploration of the Balkan region and its historical and social dynamics. She aimed to open up new horizons and challenge historical stereotypes.

Maria Todorova, professor emeritus at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and author of the groundbreaking work Imagining the Balkans (1997), is one of the most influential voices in Southeast European studies. This work has made significant contributions to Balkan studies and its perception in Western academia by exposing the categorizations and prejudices that often reduce the region to a collection of conflicts and cultural idiosyncrasies. In "Imagining the Balkans", Todorova coined the term “Balkanism” as an analytical concept that draws parallels to Orientalism and critically examines the perception of the Balkans by others.

Tracing the Balkans - A journey to the origins of the region

In the first lecture, “Tracing the Balkans or Mission Possible: Fallout”, Todorova shed light on the origins and transformations of the Balkans as a geocultural construct and the influence of racial theories on the region. Moderated by IWM Rector Misha Glenny, she took the audience on a journey through the historical layers of the Balkan region and showed how the category of “race” has long been neglected in the region, but has had a significant impact on the political and cultural landscape. She also explored the idea that the Balkans is not a static concept, but has constantly changed over the centuries and may one day become obsolete as a geopolitical category.

Todorova's lecture emphasized how the history of the Balkans has always been influenced by external powers and how these influences contributed to the formation of a unique sense of identity. This perspective furthered the understanding that the Balkans, as Western observers often see it, are less associated with fixed characteristics and more with a long history of cultural hybridity.

Measuring the Balkans - The Balkans as an object of research

The second lecture, “Measuring the Balkans or Mission Possible: Dead Reckoning”, moderated by Philipp Ther, Professor of Central European History at the University of Vienna, examined the academic approaches to Balkan studies. Here, Todorova spoke about how the Balkans have established themselves as an object of research and how different methodological approaches affect the way the region is viewed. She paid particular attention to the increasing importance of postcolonial and decolonial theories, which help to view the region not only as a place of conflict but as a dynamic, culturally rich area. According to Todorova, the epistemological basis of Balkan research is strongly influenced by the challenge of grasping a constantly changing object in its entirety and finding a balance between specialization and a broad, interdisciplinary approach.

In her analysis, she illustrated that the Balkan region is often portrayed as a border region between East and West, Christianity and Islam, modernity and tradition, which means that the actual complexity of the Balkans is often overlooked. According to Todorova, these distortions require “total navigation” and careful consideration of Western theoretical approaches to understanding the region authentically.

Framing Balkan Biographies - Focus on individual stories

The third and final lecture, “Framing Balkan Biographies or Mission Possible: Rogue Nation”, moderated by Ivan Vejvoda, focused on people's individual experiences. In this session, Todorova showed how personal biographies from different social classes can shed even more light on the facets of the Balkans. Inspired by Hans-Georg Gadamer and his concept of “merging horizons”, Todorova emphasized that dialogue across cultural boundaries is a key to understanding. The stories of the “unknown” Balkan inhabitants offered an alternative narrative that challenged the stereotypical perception of the Balkans as a “problematic” region and emphasized the importance of diversity and personal life stories.

This focus on individual biographies emphasized that the Balkans is not so much a homogenous entity, but a region whose inhabitants are characterized by their diversity and complexity. It is a region that is characterized by a high level of resilience and adaptability and in which people have repeatedly found new ways of living together despite difficult historical circumstances.

A look into the future: the importance of the lecture series

Todorova's lecture series in Vienna offerd not only a profound reflection on the history of the Balkans but also a call to reshape our perspectives on this region. For Todorova, the challenges posed by the Balkans are not a “Mission Impossible”, but rather a “Mission Possible” - a mission that challenges both academia and society to rethink old assumptions and see the region in its true light.

The cooperation between the University of Vienna and the IWM illustrates the important role that science plays in promoting understanding and intercultural dialog. The three lectures illustrate that the Balkans are not only a geopolitical puzzle, but also a source of rich cultural insights that can help us answer our common humanity questions and view history as a living, dynamic web.

