Cooperation Between Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and Laxenburg Research Institute IIASA
The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan has joined IIASA as a prospective member through the Royal Scientific Society of Jordan. The two potential partners are testing a two-year trial membership.
Jordan and IIASA jointly explore the value of full Jordanian membership. (Picture: Flag of Jordan) / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / User:SKopp / Public Domain
As a prospective member, the Royal Scientific Society of Jordan (RSS) and the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis (IIASA) will jointly explore the value of full Jordanian membership of the institute between June 2020 and June 2022. …
