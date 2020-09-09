Cooperation Between Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and Laxenburg Research Institute IIASA

PeopleOther ♦ Published: September 9, 2020; 11:45 ♦ (Vindobona)

The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan has joined IIASA as a prospective member through the Royal Scientific Society of Jordan. The two potential partners are testing a two-year trial membership.

Jordan and IIASA jointly explore the value of full Jordanian membership. (Picture: Flag of Jordan) / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / User:SKopp / Public Domain

As a prospective member, the Royal Scientific Society of Jordan (RSS) and the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis (IIASA) will jointly explore the value of full Jordanian membership of the institute between June 2020 and June 2022. …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Austrian Government Provides Humanitarian Assistance for Lebanon (August 19)
India and Slovak Republic Rejoin Global Research Institute IIASA (April 8)
Brexit: Global Research Institute IIASA Gratified that UK Remains Member (February 13)
Ambassador Kumlin Granit Takes Over from Ambassador Al-Hadid as New Chairperson of IAEA Board of Governors (September 27, 2019)
South African to Lead Global Research Institute IIASA in Laxenburg near Vienna (September 26, 2018)
Meet the New Ambassador of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to Austria: H.E. Mrs. Leena Al-Hadid (September 19, 2018)
Read More
UNESCO United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization, RSS Royal Scientific Society of Jordan, Princess Sumaya bint El Hassan of Jordan, Jordan, Leena Al-Hadid, Albert S van Jaarsveld, IIASA - International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis
Featured
Coronavirus Situation at the Vienna International Centre (VIC): Live-Ticker - One New Positive COVID-19 Case, Total of 35 Cases
List of National Days of the Home Countries of All Foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
See latest Vindobona Newsletter