Meet the New Ambassador of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to Austria: H.E. Mrs. Leena Al-Hadid
Published: September 19, 2018; 19:35 · (Vindobona)
The new Ambassador of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to Austria, H.E. Mrs. Leena Al-Hadid presented Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen with her letter of accreditation at the Vienna Hofburg.
Ambassador of Jordan to Austria - H.E. Mrs. Leena Al-Hadid / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Harald Minich / HBF
On September 19, 2018, Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen welcomed the newly accredited Ambassador of Jordan to Austria, H.E. Mrs. Leena Al-Hadid, to the Presidential Chancellery of the Vienna Imperial Palace for the presentation of her letter of accreditation.
