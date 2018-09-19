Article Tools

Meet the New Ambassador of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to Austria: H.E. Mrs. Leena Al-Hadid

Published: September 19, 2018; 19:35 · (Vindobona)

The new Ambassador of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to Austria, H.E. Mrs. Leena Al-Hadid presented Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen with her letter of accreditation at the Vienna Hofburg.

Ambassador of Jordan to Austria - H.E. Mrs. Leena Al-Hadid / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Harald Minich / HBF

On September 19, 2018, Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen welcomed the newly accredited Ambassador of Jordan to Austria, H.E. Mrs. Leena Al-Hadid, to the Presidential Chancellery of the Vienna Imperial Palace for the presentation of her letter of accreditation.

