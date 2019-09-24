Sponsored
Article Tools

Ambassador Kumlin Granit Takes Over from Ambassador Al-Hadid as New Chairperson of IAEA Board of Governors

Published: September 24, 2019; 20:29 · (Vindobona)

The IAEA Board of Governors elected by acclamation Ambassador Mikaela Kumlin Granit of Sweden as the Chairperson of the IAEA’s Board of Governors for 2019–2020.

Swedish Ambassador Mikaela Kumlin Granit takes over as new Chairperson of the IAEA Board of Governors. (Pictured at the Vienna Imperial Palace for the presentation of her letter of accreditation.) / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Karlovits, Bauer and Heinschink / HBF

Ambassador Mikaela Kumlin Granit's one-year term commenced on September 19, 2019.

She replaces Ambassador Leena Al-Hadid of Jordan.

Ambassador Kumlin Granit is Sweden’s Resident Representative to the Agency and Permanent Representative to the United Nations and other international organizations in Vienna, as well as Ambassador to Austria, Slovakia and Slovenia.

She is a career diplomat who joined the Swedish Ministry for Foreign Affairs in 1994.

Prior to taking up her current assignment, she was Deputy Director General and Head of the Department for European Affairs at the Ministry for Foreign Affairs (2012–2018).

Ambassador Kumlin Granit has held a number of important posts including Foreign Policy Adviser in the Cabinet of the President of the European Council (2010–2012) in Brussels and Director and Foreign Policy Adviser in the Office of the Prime Minister of Sweden (2007–2010).

She served as First Secretary at the Embassy in Washington (1999–2004) and as Second Secretary at the Swedish Embassy in Harare, Zimbabwe (1997–1999).

She holds a B.Sc. in Economics from Stockholm University (1992) and is fluent in English, French and German.

During the one-day session, the Board of Governors also elected by acclamation the two Vice-Chairs, Governor of Azerbaijan Galib Israfilov and Governor of Egypt Omar Amer Youssef.

Eleven countries have been newly elected to serve on the 35-member IAEA Board of Governors for the period 2019–2020.

The election took place on Thursday 19 September at the plenary session of the IAEA General Conference.

The newly elected Board members are the following: Estonia, Ghana, Greece, Hungary, Kuwait, Mongolia, Nigeria, Norway, Panama, Paraguay and Saudi Arabia.

For the 2019–2020 period, the new composition of the 35-member IAEA Board is as follows: Argentina, Australia, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, Ecuador, Egypt, Estonia, France, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Hungary, India, Italy, Japan, Kuwait, Mongolia, Morocco, Niger, Nigeria, Norway, Pakistan, Panama, Paraguay, the Russian Federation, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Sweden, Thailand, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the United States of America and Uruguay.

Copyright © Vindobona. You may share using our article tools. Please don't cut articles from Vindobona and redistribute by email or post to the web.
Fast News Search
Related News
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Visits IAEA Laboratories in Seibersdorf (December 4, 2018)
Meet the New Ambassador of the Kingdom of Sweden to Austria: H.E. Ms. Mikaela Kumlin Granite (November 7, 2018)
Updated Directory of Foreign Ambassadors in Austria 2019 (September 28, 2018)
Ambassador Leena Al-Hadid Takes Over as New Chairperson of IAEA Board of Governors (September 27, 2018)
Meet the New Ambassador of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to Austria: H.E. Mrs. Leena Al-Hadid (September 19, 2018)
Read More
Sweden, IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency, Mikaela Kumlin Granite, Leena Al-Hadid, Galib Israfilov, Amer Youssef, Estonia, Ghana, Greece, Hungary, Kuwait, Mongolia, Nigeria, Norway, Panama, Paraguay, Saudi Arabia
Featured
Updated Directory of Foreign Ambassadors in Austria 2019
Rudolfinerhaus Private Hospital: The Most Advanced Treatment by Tradition
List of National Days of the home countries of all foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
IAEA: What Did the 62nd General Conference at the VIC in Vienna Achieve?
See latest Vindobona Newsletter