Meet the New Ambassador of the Kingdom of Sweden to Austria: H.E. Ms. Mikaela Kumlin Granite

Published: Yesterday; 13:51 · (Vindobona)

The new Ambassador of the Kingdom of Sweden to Austria, H.E. Ms. Mikaela Kumlin Granite presented Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen with her letter of accreditation at the Vienna Hofburg.

Ambassador of the Kingdom of Sweden to Austria: H.E. Ms. Mikaela Kumlin Granite / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / /Karlovits, Bauer und Heinschink / HBF

On November 6, 2018, Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen welcomed the newly accredited Ambassador of the Kingdom of Sweden to Austria, H.E. Ms. Mikaela Kumlin Granite, to the Presidential Chancellery of the Vienna Imperial Palace for the presentation of her letter of accreditation.

