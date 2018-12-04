Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Visits IAEA Laboratories in Seibersdorf

Her Royal Highness Victoria, Crown Princess of Sweden (left) with incoming IAEA Deputy Director General for the Department of Nuclear Sciences and Applications, Najat Mokhtar (right). / Picture: © IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency / R. Aylmer

The Crown Princess together with the new Ambassador of the Kingdom of Sweden to Austria, H.E. Ms. Mikaela Kumlin Granite, toured the Soil and Water Management and Crop Nutrition Laboratory, the Dosimetry Laboratory, and the Insect Pest Control Laboratory and spoke with scientists about the vital work of each laboratory.

She was also briefed by scientists on how nuclear techniques help address the effects of climate change and ensure sustainable water resources.

“I congratulate the Agency and its scientists for their work supporting the Sustainable Development Goals” she said.

The Crown Princess visited the laboratories in conjunction with her participation as a keynote speaker at the opening of the IAEA Ministerial Conference on Nuclear Science and Technology: Addressing Current and Emerging Development Challenges.