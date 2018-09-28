Sponsored
Ambassador Leena Al-Hadid Takes Over as New Chairperson of IAEA Board of Governors
Published: September 28, 2018; 14:10 · (Vindobona)
The new Jordanian Ambassador to Austria and to the international organizations in Vienna, H.E. Mrs. Leena Al-Hadid, who recently presented Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen with her letter of accreditation at the Vienna Hofburg, was also elected this week by the IAEA Board of Governors as the Chairperson of the IAEA's Board of Governors for 2018-2019.
Ambassador Leela Al-Hadid of Jordan takes over as new Chairperson of the IAEA Board of Governors / Picture: © IAEA / D.Calma
The IAEA Board of Governors elected by acclamation Ambassador Leena Al-Hadid of Jordan as the Chairperson of the IAEA’s Board of Governors for 2018–2019. She replaces Ambassador Darmansjah Djumala of Indonesia.
Ambassador Al-Hadid is Jordan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations and other international organizations in Vienna.
She joined the Jordanian
