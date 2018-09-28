Article Tools

Ambassador Leena Al-Hadid Takes Over as New Chairperson of IAEA Board of Governors

Published: September 28, 2018; 14:10 · (Vindobona)

The new Jordanian Ambassador to Austria and to the international organizations in Vienna, H.E. Mrs. Leena Al-Hadid, who recently presented Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen with her letter of accreditation at the Vienna Hofburg, was also elected this week by the IAEA Board of Governors as the Chairperson of the IAEA's Board of Governors for 2018-2019.

Ambassador Leela Al-Hadid of Jordan takes over as new Chairperson of the IAEA Board of Governors / Picture: © IAEA / D.Calma

The IAEA Board of Governors elected by acclamation Ambassador Leena Al-Hadid of Jordan as the Chairperson of the IAEA’s Board of Governors for 2018–2019. She replaces Ambassador Darmansjah Djumala of Indonesia.

Ambassador Al-Hadid is Jordan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations and other international organizations in Vienna.

She joined the Jordanian…

This article includes a total of 366 words.

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Meet the New Ambassador of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to Austria: H.E. Mrs. Leena Al-Hadid (September 19)
Read More
Darmansjah Djumala, IAEA, Leena Al-Hadid, Amman, Jordan, Arman Kirakossian, Ghislain D Hoop
Featured
Meet the New Ambassador of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to Austria: H.E. Mrs. Leena Al-Hadid
IAEA: What Did the 62nd General Conference at the VIC in Vienna Achieve?
Updated Directory of Foreign Ambassadors in Austria 2018
List of National Days of the home countries of all foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
See latest Vindobona Newsletter