Ambassador Leena Al-Hadid Takes Over as New Chairperson of IAEA Board of Governors

Ambassador Leela Al-Hadid of Jordan takes over as new Chairperson of the IAEA Board of Governors / Picture: © IAEA / D.Calma

The IAEA Board of Governors elected by acclamation Ambassador Leena Al-Hadid of Jordan as the Chairperson of the IAEA’s Board of Governors for 2018–2019. She replaces Ambassador Darmansjah Djumala of Indonesia.

Ambassador Al-Hadid is Jordan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations and other international organizations in Vienna.

She joined the Jordanian…