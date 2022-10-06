Weekly Briefing: Presidential Elections in Austria

Take five minutes to catch up on this week’s essential news! / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Filip Nohe [CC BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5/deed.de)], modified and edited

Austrian Presidential Election

This Sunday, Austria will hold its federal presidential elections. The current incumbent, Alexander Van der Bellen, has to face his rivals after his six-year term. Read on to find out who the six opposing candidates are!

This Sunday, eligible voters in Austria will elect the head of state of their country, the Federal President. But how exactly is the political role of the Federal President expressed in the Austrian political system? What is the story behind the office? Where exactly can the Republic of Austria be placed on the axis between Parliamentarism and Presidentialism? Read on to find out the answers!

A final chapter of the first term of the Austrian President is approaching. On 9 October, Alexander Van der Bellen will contest Austria's 14th federal presidential election and will attempt to defend his office. At Vindobona, we take this opportunity to look back on the first term of the President.

Russo-Ukrainian War

Austria's Minister for Europe Karoline Edtstadler participated in the Warsaw Security Forum. In Warsaw, the Minister met with Olena Zelenska and the Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister. The minister announced the preparations for a trip to Kyiv with EU counterparts and said the war should not be perceived primarily from a "male perspective".

In the course of the sanctions against Russia due to the invasion of Ukraine, about 200 accounts in Austria have already been frozen. This means that assets of one billion euros are affected

Like several other European countries, Austria summoned Russian Ambassador Dmitry Lyubinsky yesterday to tell him that Russia's illegal annexation of Ukrainian territory was an unacceptable violation of international law. The ambassador defended himself and spoke of referendums with free expression of will in full accordance with the norms and principles of international law.

Economic Developments and Business

Internationalization is high on the agenda of many Austrian startups. According to Start-up-Monitor, 80 percent planned to export their business model this year. The Born Global Academy was launched last year by Aussenwirtschaft Austria and weGrow International offers an internationalization program for startups.

The question of industry in a more sustainable world has been a key issue in business for many years. Now, the German Chamber of Commerce in Vienna organised an event that invited industry representatives to discuss the shift towards sustainable business.

According to insiders, OPEC+ is planning to reduce the amount of oil produced in order to increase the price of oil. This decision is to be published in Vienna on 5 October. In addition, the main OPEC organisation is planning to hold the 8th OPEC International Seminar at the Hofburg in Vienna next year. This is one of the premier events in the energy industry calendar.

New Ambassadors in Vienna

Susan Eckey, Norway's new permanent representative, presented her credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna, Ghada Waly. Meet Ambassador Susan Eckey, the new permanent representative of Norway to the International Organizations in Vienna.

Mihaela Mocanu, Moldova's new permanent representative, presented her credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna, Ghada Waly. As the new Resident Representative of Moldova to the IAEA, Ms. Mocanu presented her credentials as well to IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi. Meet Ambassador Mihaela Mocanu, the new permanent representative of the Republic of Moldova to the International Organizations in Vienna.

Diplomacy in Vienna and the World

In response to the ongoing protests and their violent suppression by the Iranian authorities, Austria has temporarily issued a travel warning for Iran. The Foreign Ministry strongly recommends Austrians in Iran leave the country.

The Vienna Conference against Human Trafficking will be held on October 13, 2022. The event will be held under the title „No Future for Trafficking“, in cooperation between the Vienna Institute for International Dialogue and Cooperation (VIDC), the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the OSCE, and again with the Principality of Liechtenstein at the Diplomatic Academy of Vienna and online.

The event "Afghanistan's Strong Women" focused on women's rights in Afghanistan, which have been steadily deteriorating since the Taliban took power. Now the event, organised among others by the Austrian Parliament, wants to give a platform to those who fight against this injustice and work day by day to restore the rights of women in Afghanistan.

Arts and Culture in Vienna

In front of the Soviet Heroes Monument, a giant scrap metal statue stands six meters high on Vienna's Schwarzenbergplatz. An installation by German artist HA Schult was designed as a memorial against electronic waste.

Until November 27, twelve Viennese locations will be transformed into so-called Chromotopia with white light lines and light images visible from afar. Under the artistic direction of Victoria Coeln, international artists are designing light interventions that can be seen in the evening and early morning hours and invite participation. For the first time, there will also be augmented reality, which will allow virtual light objects to float in the Chromotopia and merge with the light images.

What Else Happened This Week?

This year, the Nobel Prize for Physics goes to an Austrian, among others. Anton Zeilinger won the prize for his unique achievements in the field of quantum physics. The Frenchman Alain Aspect and the US-American John F. Clauser won together with him.



