Austrian Foreign Ministry Issues Travel Warning for Iran

The Foreign Ministry announced that in light of the recent escalation of unrest in Iran, a travel warning has been issued for the entire country. "Travel to Iran is warned against for the duration of the ongoing protests," according to the Austrian Foreign Ministry.

"Due to the ongoing protests and their violent suppression by the Iranian authorities, Austria has temporarily issued a travel warning for Iran. The Foreign Ministry strongly recommends Austrians in Iran to leave the country," a statement said, according to ORF.

Unrest in Iran

In Iran, demonstrations and violent clashes with security forces are taking place in large parts of the country following the death of 22-year-old Iranian woman Mahsa Amini after her arrest by the morality police.

Iran's morality police had arrested her for her allegedly "un-Islamic outfit." What happened to Amini afterward is unclear. The woman fell into a coma and died in a hospital on September 16.

The morality police are accused of using force, while the police, of course, deny this. Since the young woman's death, thousands of people across the country, especially women, have demonstrated against the repressive course of the government and security forces and against the Islamic system.

Travel warning for Iran

The assessment of the security situation of a country concerning a travel warning is not based on the evaluation of individual tragic events, but on the overall situation in a region or state based on the information available to the Austrian Foreign Ministry.



The Foreign Ministry usually issues travel warnings only in special crises, such as war or civil war-like situations in a country, as well as epidemics, when there is a general threat to life and limb.

The disproportionate use of force against demonstrators in Iran, including at #SharifUniversity, is unacceptable. Perpetrators must be sanctioned. Peaceful protests, started by courageous Iranian women, and freedom of expression must be respected at all times. #IranProtests — MFA Austria (@MFA_Austria) October 3, 2022

Austria condemned Iran's treatment of the protesting women and the disproportionate use of force against demonstrators in Iran, including at Sharif University as "unacceptable". In the course of the repression against the protests, arbitrary arrests are also taking place, including of uninvolved foreign nationals.

The Austrian Embassy in Tehran provides support in case of emergency. As there could be frequent restrictions on communication services, Austrians in distress in Iran can contact the on-call service at the Foreign Ministry at any time.

