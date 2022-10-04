Vienna Conference against Human Trafficking in October

The Vienna Conference Against Human Trafficking "No Future for Trafficking" will be held at the Diplomatic Academy of Vienna and online, on October 13 from 08:45 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Gryffindor [Public Domain]

The Vienna Conference against Trafficking in Human Beings, which has evolved from the series of annual events held on the occasion of the EU Anti-Trafficking Day, will take place this year on October 13, once again in a hybrid format.

This conference has been organized since 2007 in cooperation with the Vienna Institute for International Dialogue and Cooperation (VIDC) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the OSCE and again with the Principality of Liechtenstein.

This year's event aims to build on the themes of the last three years, digitalization, the COVID-19 pandemic and financial aspects, to look at the challenges ahead in the fight against human trafficking and identify strategies to best prevent this serious human rights violation.

Combating human trafficking is mostly done in response. From tracking down perpetrators, conducting trials, assisting victims, to just collecting data. However, the manifestations of human trafficking are changing rapidly due to current world events and advancing digitalization. This creates new challenges, but also new opportunities to pre-empt perpetrators and protect potential victims.

Wokrshops at the conference

In five thematic workshops, important questions on various sub-aspects of the general topic will be discussed. Among others, structural vulnerabilities in migration and asylum processes and labor market integration of refugees as prevention of trafficking will be highlighted; likewise, forms of exploitation, safe houses for trafficked children and also human trafficking with a focus on Ukraine will be examined from a policing perspective.

Workshop - Structural Vulnerabilities in Migration and Asylum Processes (English) Workshop - Labor market integration of refugees as prevention of trafficking for labor exploitation? (English) Workshop - New forms of exploitation - The significance of criminal acts through Identity Abuse and Fraud (German) Safe housing for trafficked children? Insights from examples of good practice for children (English) The Business with War Displaced Persons from Ukraine (German) / Human Trafficking with a Focus on Ukraine from a Police Perspective

Here is a detailed overview of the workshops in German, including presenters and participating experts.

Participation in the conference

The event is open to the public and there is no registration fee. Participants are kindly requested to fill in the registration form for the event "No Future for Trafficking".

The registration platform (in English & German) is open now. Please register by October 10, 2022, at the latest.

Simultaneous interpretation will be provided for the conference in English and German. Three workshops will be held in English, and two others will be held in German. The discussion of the results following the workshops and the closing of the conference will again be interpreted simultaneously.

The access links for virtual access to the plenary session and the selected workshop will be sent a few days before the event. Likewise, all registered persons will receive technical instructions for successful conference participation.

BMEIA Federal Ministry for Europe Integration and Foreign Affairs