Austria's Minister for Europe Edtstadler met Olena Zelenska in Warsaw

Austria's Federal Minister Karoline Edtstadler (r.) met during the course of the Warsaw Security Forum with the Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister, Olha Stefanishyna (l.). / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Florian Schrötter

Minister for Europe Karoline Edtstadler (ÖVP) met the Ukrainian President's wife Olena Selenska in Warsaw on the sidelines of the Warsaw Security Forum.

On the sidelines of the @WarsawForum, I met the First Lady of Ukraine, @ZelenskaUA. We had an excellent exchange. Olena Zelenska is an impressive woman, who fights with all her strength and so much courage for her country. pic.twitter.com/9MJRCqN6A2 — Karoline Edtstadler (@k_edtstadler) October 4, 2022

The wife of the Ukrainian president welcomed the plan of several women ministers of Europe to come to Kyiv in November to focus in particular on the female perspective on the war. Women, in their multiple roles, are massively affected by the war. "There are about estimates out loud that a quarter of military personnel is female," Edtstadler said.

Very good exchange with @StefanishynaO, Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine. We talked about the current situation in Ukraine. Austria remains unwavering in its support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/BXYiKdkyaO — Karoline Edtstadler (@k_edtstadler) October 4, 2022

Likewise, there was a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna, with whom the Minister for Europe spoke about the current situation in Ukraine.

Stefanishyna had drawn her attention to the Center of Survivors, which was founded in 2014. The NGO provides psychological care and support to victims of rape, torture and war trauma. Three centers exist in the country, according to the report, and a fourth is expected to open soon.

Edtstadler described Zelenska and Stefanishyna as "focused, actively listening and not taking for granted the attention they receive," according to DiePresse.

Perspectives for the Western Balkans

At the Warsaw Security Forum, Minister for European Affairs Edtstadler addressed issues related to security for Europe and drew particular attention to the European integration of the Western Balkan states.



Very happy to be in Warsaw at the @WarsawForum to discuss EU-enlargement. The #EU is not complete until all Westbalkan-States have joined. We already work together in so many fields, such as migration. #WSF2022 pic.twitter.com/CsY5FyBdzT — Karoline Edtstadler (@k_edtstadler) October 4, 2022

"Albania and Northern Macedonia have done a lot to get closer to the European Union. Reforming a judicial system is a hard step," emphasized Minister of Europe Karoline Edtstadler at the Warsaw Security Forum, where she met with Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Radman, among others. "The integration of the Western Balkans is a matter of security for Europe. It was important to give Ukraine accession status, but we must not forget about the Western Balkans," Edtstadler held.

Great commitment of Poland

The situation in Ukraine had already been the focus of attention during a visit to a shelter for Ukrainian displaced persons co-financed by Strabag, as well as during a visit to the "Ukraine House", the Ukrainski Dom.

"I am deeply impressed by the great commitment of Poland and Polish civil society. And I am glad that Austria is also providing aid to Ukraine and the affected states to the tune of more than 80 million euros," Karoline Edtstadler explained.

Federal Chancellery of Austria