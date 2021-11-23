UNESCO: Austria Elected to the Executive Board for the Fourth Time since 1948

Sabine Haag, President of the Austrian UNESCO Commission: "In a time of great global challenges, Austria now has more opportunities to contribute to the multilateral processes in a creative and constructive manner." / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Cancillería Ecuador from Ecuador, CC BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)

After receiving 166 of 175 valid votes, Austria was elected to the Executive Board of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

The Executive Board is one of the three central bodies of UNESCO. …