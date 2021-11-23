UNESCO: Austria Elected to the Executive Board for the Fourth Time since 1948
Austria was elected to the Executive Board of UNESCO for the fourth time since it joined the organization in 1948. Read about Austria's election and what it plans to focus on during its term from 2021-2025.
Sabine Haag, President of the Austrian UNESCO Commission: "In a time of great global challenges, Austria now has more opportunities to contribute to the multilateral processes in a creative and constructive manner." / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Cancillería Ecuador from Ecuador, CC BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)
After receiving 166 of 175 valid votes, Austria was elected to the Executive Board of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).
