What's on the Agenda for the IAEA Board of Governors Meeting, November 24-26, 2021?

The IAEA Board of Governors is one of the two policy-making bodies of the IAEA, along with the annual General Conference of IAEA Member States.

The board examines and makes recommendations to the General Conference on the IAEA’s financial statements, program and budget.

It considers applications for membership, approves safeguards agreements and the publication of the IAEA’s safety standards, and, with the approval of the General Conference, it appoints the Director General of the IAEA.

The Board generally meets five times per year.

Board discussions are expected to include:

the report of the Technical Assistance and Cooperation Committee;

verification and monitoring in the Islamic Republic of Iran in light of United Nations Security Council resolution 2231 (2015);

application of safeguards in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea; and

implementation of the NPT safeguards agreement in the Syrian Arab Republic.

Due to restrictions related to COVID-19, the Board of Governors meeting will be organised as a virtual meeting hosted from the Agency's headquarters at the Vienna International Centre (VIC).

Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi will open the meeting with an introductory statement. He is expected to hold a press conference at 12:30 CET on Wednesday, 24 November, in the Press Room of the M-building.

A live video stream of the press conference will be available from 12:30 CET.

Latest info on COVID-19

Meeting participants are reminded that in line with the guidance from the Austrian authorities for the workplace and recommendations of the VIC Medical Service, all persons entering the VIC are required to comply with the low epidemiological risk criteria as defined by the Host Country:

proof of a full vaccination not older than 360 days and valid from the date of second vaccination (from 6 December the validity will be reduced to 270 days); or

proof of full vaccination with a vaccine that does not require a second shot (e.g. Johnson & Johnson) not older than 270 days and valid from the 22nd day after vaccination (from 3 January a booster shot will be required); or

proof of one vaccination dose not older than 360 days following a positive PCR test or

positive antibodies test; or

proof of full vaccination and a booster shot not older than 360 days.

a certificate of recovery from COVID-19 illness not older than 180 days.

proof of a negative PCR test not older than 48 hours(as applied in Vienna), or a rapid antigen test not older than 24 hours.

In this regard, by swiping their grounds pass/badge, meeting participants entering the VIC declare that they possess valid documentation meeting one or more of these criteria.

They also confirm that they will produce the documentation to the conference, meeting and event organizers, UN Security and Safety Service (UNSSS) officers or VIC Medical Service, if required.

In addition, participants are required to provide their contact details to the meeting organizers to facilitate contract tracing if needed, keep a distance of at least one meter and wear FFP 2 masks in meeting rooms and in all VIC common areas.

