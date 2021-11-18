State of Qatar Reviews Cooperation with UNODC

The Executive Director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in Vienna, Ghada Waly, met with a Qatari delegation, including the Permanent Representative of Qatar to the UNODC, Sultan Salmeen Al-Mansouri, to discuss further cooperation between Qatar and the UNODC. Read what the Qatari delegation conveyed to the executive director.

Permanent Representative of Qatar to the United Nations in Vienna, Sultan bin Salmeen Al-Mansouri (left), meeting with Executive Director of the UNODC Ghada Waly (right). / Picture: © UNODC - United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime / Qatar Embassy in Vienna

The Executive Director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in Vienna Ghada Waly recently met with the Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations in Vienna, Ambassador Sultan bin Salmeen Al-Mansouri, to review bilateral cooperation between the State of Qatar and the UNODC.

At this meeting, Waly praised the State of Qatar’s crucial role in supporting the UN in dealing with terrorism, organized crime, and human and drug trafficking. …

