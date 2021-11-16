UN International Law Commission: Austria's Candidate Reinisch Re-elected
Sponsored Content
Dr. August Reinisch was recently re-elected as one of the 34 members of the United Nations International Law Commission (ILC). Read about Reinisch's election, his background, and the ILC.
Recently re-elected member of the United Nations International Law Commission, August Reinisch. / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres
The University of Vienna professor Dr. August Reinisch was re-elected as a member of the UN International Law Commission (ILC) for a further five years by the UN General Assembly in New York with 149 votes. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Sponsored Content