These Covid Rules Apply After the Lockdown for Vienna and Surroundings
The Austria-wide lockdown ended yesterday and applies to vaccinated and recovered individuals (2G). For the unvaccinated, the lockdown continues to be in effect. What new rules now apply at the federal level and in Vienna and the province of Lower Austria (Wien und Umgebung)?
According to the Austrian government, the general lockdown that came into effect on November 22nd has had a positive impact on the COVID-19 situation in Austria.
The federal government and federal states have therefore agreed, with the involvement of experts, to end the general lockdown in Austria under careful safety measures. However, this only applies to those who have been vaccinated and those who have recovered (2G).
There is still a general exit restriction for people without a valid 2G certificate. These people are only allowed to leave their own living area under certain conditions (work, training, purchasing essential goods, etc.).
People under the age of 12 are exempt from the exit restrictions and regulations. For people aged 12 and over, the ninja pass is equivalent to a 2-G certificate until the end of compulsory schooling.
Below is a breakdown of the federal regulations, as well as the regulations specific to Vienna and Lower Austria as of December 12.
Federal regulations
- Mask requirement
- FFP2 mask is compulsory in all closed rooms. This also applies at the workplace (unless other suitable protective devices are available).
- Distance obligation
- There is no prescribed minimum distance to people from another household. It is recommended that people outside the household be kept at a distance of 2 meters.
- Exit restrictions
- For those who are vaccinated or recovered (2G), there is still a curfew from 11 p.m. for the catering trade
- For those who do not meet the 2G requirements, the lockdown still applies all day with exceptions for:
- Avoidance of immediate danger to life, limb or property
- Care and help for people in need of support as well as the exercise of family rights and the fulfillment of family duties
- Covering the basic needs of daily life
- Professional and educational purposes, if necessary
- Physical and mental relaxation outdoors
- Performance of administrative or judicial processes that cannot be postponed
- Participation in elections provided by law
- Entering certain customer areas
- To attend certain gatherings, such as funerals or demonstrations
- Avoidance of immediate danger to life, limb or property
- Travel
- Trips abroad are possible for everyone.
- For unvaccinated people, they represent an exception to the exit restriction (mental and physical recreation in the open air)
- Entry regulations must be taken into account when entering the destination country and returning to Austria.
- Departure may not take place in order to circumvent the national regulations (lockdown unvaccinated persons).
- Transportation
- FFP2 mask requirement on all public transit
- 2G obligation in cable cars, cog railways, bus trips, and excursion boats.
- Operators of cable cars and cog railways, bus trips, and excursion boats have to appoint a COVID-19 officer and create a COVID-19 prevention concept.
- Customer areas, trade & services
- 2G requirement for retail establishments as well as (close to the body) services
- Operators have to appoint a COVID-19 officer and create a COVID-19 prevention concept
- FFP2 mask is mandatory for customers
- Exceptions to the 2G obligation are basic service facilities (e.g. pharmacies, grocery retailers, drug stores, banks, and gas stations)
- Workplace
- 3G obligation continues
- FFP2 mask is compulsory in all closed rooms unless other suitable protective devices are in place
- Home office arrangement is generally recommended
- Gastronomy
- General:
- General ban on night gastronomy including après-ski
- General ban on standing gastronomy
- General ban on bar operations
- Unvaccinated people can also pick up food and drinks–FFP2 mask required
- Indoor:
- 2G proof required
- FFP2 mask required, except at seat
- Operators have to collect contact details
- No events permitted in restaurants with more than 25 people
- Operators have to appoint COVID-19 officer and create a COVID-19 prevention concept
- Outdoor:
- 2G proof required
- FFP2 mask required, except at seat
- Operators have to collect contact details
- No events are permitted in restaurants with more than 300 people
- Operators have to appoint a COVID-19 officer and create a COVID-19 prevention concept
- General:
- Temporary markets (only sales of goods, food, beverages - no consumption)
- 2G proof required
- FFP2 mask required
- Operators have to appoint COVID-19 officer and create a COVID-19 prevention concept
- Temporary markets (with services and consumption, e.g. Christmas markets)
- 2G proof required
- FFP2 mask required
- Operators have to appoint COVID-19 officer and create a COVID-19 prevention concept
- Obligation to notify from 50 people
- Authorization required from 250 people
- Maximum limit of 300 people at the same time
- Collection of contact data
- Accommodation establishments
- 2G proof required
- FFP2 mask requirement in all accessible areas
- Operators have to collect contact details
- Operators have to appoint a COVID-19 officer and create a COVID-19 prevention concept
- Sports facilities
- 2G proof required
- FFP2 mask requirement in all accessible areas. No need to wear a mask or keep a minimum distance during sport
- Operators have to collect contact details
- Operators have to appoint a COVID-19 officer
- Operators of non-public sports facilities also have to create a COVID-19 prevention concept
- In the case of training, competitions and championship games, the regulations for meetings also apply
- Meetings
- General:
- Organizers have to collect contact details
- Organizers have to appoint a COVID-19 officer and create a COVID-19 prevention concept
- General:
- Leisure facilities and cultural facilities
- General:
- General ban on standing gastronomy
- General ban on bar operations
- 2G proof required
- FFP2 mask requirement, except at the seat.
- Operators have to collect contact details
- Operators have to appoint a COVID-19 officer and create a COVID-19 prevention concept
- General:
- Retirement homes, nursing homes, and residential facilities for the disabled
- General:
- Operators have to appoint a COVID-19 officer and create a COVID-19 prevention concept
- Employees (inside):
- 2.5 G obligation applies at the place of work. Antigen tests are also permitted if PCR tests are not available
- FFP2 mask is compulsory in all closed rooms, unless other suitable protective devices are available
- Visitors (inside):
- 2-G proof required
- Valid PCR test must also be presented, antigen tests are also permitted if PCR tests are not available
- FFP2 mask required
- Operators have to collect contact details
- Visitor limit: max. 2 people per day (from the first day of stay)
- General:
- Hospitals, health resorts, other healthcare facilities
- General:
- Operators have to appoint a COVID-19 officer and create a COVID-19 prevention concept
- Employees (inside):
- 2.5 G obligation applies at the workplace
- FFP2 mask is compulsory in all closed rooms, unless other suitable protective devices are in place
- Visitors (inside):
- 2G proof required
- Valid PCR test must also be presented, antigen tests are also permitted if PCR tests are not available
- FFP2 mask required
- Visitor limit: max. 1 person per day (from the first day of stay)
- Operators have to collect contact details
- General:
- Extracurricular youth education, youth work, and supervised holiday camps
- Children and adolescents:
- 2.5 G certificate required. Antigen tests are also permitted if PCR tests are not available.
- Maximum of 25 people
- Supervisors:
- 3G obligation applies at the workplace
- Personnel limit: 4 people in addition to the 25 children and adolescents
- Children and adolescents:
*A detailed list of all federal COVID-19 regulations can be found here.
Vienna regulations
- Commerce and body-related services
- 2G proof required
- FFP2 mask required
- 3G and FFP2 mask requirements for staff, unless there are suitable (e.g. structural) protective measures
- Gastronomy and hotel business
- Gastronomy and hotels in Vienna will not open until December 20. The 2G rule will apply here.
- Until then, it is still only possible to pick up food and drinks (take away) from restaurants. A minimum distance of 50 meters from the restaurant must be observed for consumption.
- Night gastronomy remains closed
- Meetings, events, culture
- Indoor:
- Without assigned seats, a maximum of 25 participants applies. 2G rule and an FFP2 mask requirement
- With assigned seats, a maximum of 2,000 participants applies. 2G rule and an FFP2 mask requirement
- Outdoor:
- Without assigned seats, a maximum of 300 participants applies. 2G+ rule but no FFP2 mask requirement
- With assigned seats, a maximum of 4,000 participants applies. 2G+ rule but no FFP2 mask requirement
- Indoor:
- Sports
- 2G proof is required to enter indoor sports facilities and fitness studios
- FFP2 mask and a 2-meter distance to other visitors are required when entering and on the way to and from the wet rooms, devices or the like.
- Only sports that do not involve physical contact may be practiced
- 2G proof required for entry to thermal baths and spas, FFP2 mask must be worn when entering and on the way to and from the wet rooms, pools, cloakrooms or the like.
- Kindergarten and school
- 3G certificate required
- FFP2 mask is compulsory when collecting and bringing school children
- FFP2 mask is compulsory for staff and parents, except when looking after children before compulsory schooling.
- Mouth and nose protection is mandatory for children in after-school care and family groups.
- Workplace
- Home office when possible
- 3G at the workplace if contact with other people cannot be ruled out.
- FFP2 mask requirement in closed rooms provided there is contact with other people unless structural protective measures are in place.
- Hospitals and nursing homes
- 2G+ rule applies to visitors
- 2.5G rule applies with regular support/supervision
- 2.5G rule, an FFP2 mask requirement, and 2 mandatory PCR tests per week for staff
- Christmas markets
- Pure sales stalls are open
- Until December 20, food and beverage stands are only allowed to sell takeaway food and drinks
- Minimum distance of 50 meters from the stand must be observed for consumption
*A detailed list of Vienna’s COVID-19 measures can be found here.
Lower Austria regulations
Lower Austria only has a minor difference from the federal regulations that will last until December 16.
Until this date, business premises of the hospitality industry, as well as lodging establishments, may not be entered to use their services.
*Lower Austria’s COVID-19 measures can be found here.