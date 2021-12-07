Latest Covid Rules in Vienna: It's Getting Even More Complicated - Full Opening Not Until Dec. 20

Overly cautious mayor Michael Ludwig hesitates with the full opening. Starting Monday, December 13, culture, trade and body-related service providers may open for vaccinated. However, the gastronomy and hotel industry may only open from December 20, 2021. For unvaccinated, the lockdown continues to apply.

Mayor Michael Ludwig presented today in a press conference, which was also broadcast online, the further plan for Vienna after the lockdown.

Vienna will gradually reopen under strict conditions for vaccinated people.

Following the 3-week lockdown, retail including Christkindl markets with take-away options, body-related service providers and the cultural sector will be reopened starting next Monday.

With a week distance restaurants and the hotel sector follow.

The so-called " night gastromomy " will remain closed.

Only the 2G rule will be applicable, not the so-called "2GPlus rule".

However, the "2GPlus rule" will apply at events with 25 or more people.

Restrictions on indoor sports: There will be further restrictions on indoor sports, namely where there is direct physical contact. However, details on this are not yet available.

At the federal level, i.e. outside Vienna, the lockdown will end on December 12, 2021

Meanwhile, the new Chancellor Karl Nehammer has announced that the lockdown for vaccinated and recovered people will end on December 12. The lockdown will also continue at the federal level for the unvaccinated.

