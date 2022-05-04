Sponsored Content
New "United Cities of Tourism" Campaign Aims to Strengthen City Tourism Across Europe
Lifestyle & Travel › Travel ♦ Published: 5 hours ago; 16:14 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
With a new campaign, the city tourism in Europe, which has suffered extremely by the Covid-19 pandemic, should be stimulated again. Several destinations across Europe will participate and the goal is to support each other in strengthening tourism. Read on if you want to know more about this interesting campaign.
The campaign should help to strengthen tourism again. / Picture: © Flickr / Christine und Hagen Graf (CC BY 2.0)
Life takes place in cities. They are meeting places, cultural hubs, mobility hubs, mixtures of local and international influences, and drivers of innovation. Before Covid-19, city trips were the driving force in tourism - in Austria and throughout Europe. After a sharp Covid-related decline in tourism, the new "United Cities of Tourism" campaign now aims to reverse the…
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Uncertainty due to Ukraine War: Austria's Tourism Industry Lowers High Expectations for 2022 (April 7)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured