New IOM Regional Director Renate Held Presents Credentials at UN Vienna
The new Permanent Representative of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) to the United Nations, Renate Held, presented her credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna. The IOM has offices in 19 countries and territories in the "South-Eastern Europe, Eastern Europe and Central Asia Region" (SEEECA) including sub-regional offices in Central Asia and the Western Balkans.
Ms. Renate Held (left), the new Permanent Representative of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) to the United Nations, and SEEECA Regional Director, presented her credentials to Ms. Ghada Waly of UNOV. / Picture: © UNOV United Nations Office at Vienna
IOM has been active in South-Eastern, Eastern Europe and Central Asia (SEEECA) from the early 1990s.
Meanwhile the IOM has offices in 19 out of 20 SEEECA countries and territories, including sub-regional offices in Central Asia and …
Uzbekistan, UNOV United Nations Office at Vienna, UN United Nations, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, Turkey, Tajikistan, Serbia, Russia, Renate Held, Refugees, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Moldova, Migration, Kyrgyzstan, Kosovo, Kazakhstan, Israel, IOM Vienna Regional Office, IOM International Organization for Migration, IACA - International Anti-Corruption Academy, Ghada Fathi Waly, Georgia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Albania
