New Dean of International Anti-Corruption Academy Accredited at United Nations Office at Vienna
More+ › Work & Careers ♦ Published: July 12, 2020; 15:44 ♦ (Vindobona)
Thomas Stelzer, an Austrian diplomat who serves as the Dean, Executive Secretary and Permanent Representative of the Laxenburg based IACA - International Anti-Corruption Academy presented credentials to the Director-General of UNOV - United Nations Office at Vienna.
Dr. Thomas Stelzer at the World Economic Forum on East Asia in 2011. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / World Economic Forum from Cologny, Switzerland / CC BY-SA (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)
The new Dean and Permanent Representative of the IACA - International Anti-Corruption Academy to the UN in Vienna, Thomas Stelzer, presented his credentials on July 3rd, 2020 to the Director-General of UNOV, Ghada Waly. …
