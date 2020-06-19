Sponsored Content
New Permanent Representative of North Korea in Vienna Presented Credentials and Replaces Long-term Diplomat
The new Permanent Representative of North Korea (Democratic People's Republic of Korea) to the United Nations, Mr. Choe Kang Il, who was already stationed in Vienna from 2011 to 2015, presented his credentials to the Director-General of UNOV, Ghada Waly. He replaces Mr. Kim Kwang Sop, who, for 27 years has been the highest North Korean diplomat in Austria.
North Korean nuclear negotiator Mr. Choe appointed ambassador to Austria. (Picture: with Mrs. Waly.) / Picture: © UNOV United Nations Office at Vienna
The new Permanent Representative of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea to the United Nations (Vienna), Kang Il Choe, presented his credentials on 18 June 2020 to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Ghada Waly at the Agency headquarters in Vienna.
