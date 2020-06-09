New Permanent Representative of Kenya Presented Credentials to UN and IAEA

The new Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Kenya to the IAEA and the United Nations in Vienna, Robinson Njeru Githae, presented his credentials to the Director-General of the IAE, Mr. Rafael Mariano Grossi.

Ambassador of the Republic of Kenya, H.E. Mr. Robinson Njeru Githae at the IAE with Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi. / Picture: © IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency / Dean Calma (CC BY 2.0)

The new Resident Representative of Kenya to the IAEA, HE Mr. Robinson Njeru Githae, presented his credentials to IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi at the Agency headquarters in Vienna, Austria, on 9 June 2020. …

