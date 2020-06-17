Sponsored Content
Embassy of Kenya in Vienna Endorses Kenya for Africa's Seat on UN Security Council
The Embassy and Permanent Mission of the Republic of Kenya in Vienna, which serves the Kenyan diaspora in Austria, Hungary, Slovakia, Slovenia and Croatia, endorses Kenya’s bid for one of the five vacant slots reserved for non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council. Within Africa, Djibouti is still vying for the seat on the UN Security Council.
Ambassador of the Republic of Kenya, H.E. Mr. Robinson Njeru Githae. / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Carina Karlovits and Clemens Schwarz / HBF
Kenya is standing for election to one of the five vacant seats reserved for non-permanent members of the UN Security Council. …
