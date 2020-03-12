Meet the New Permanent Representative of Kenya

PeopleDiplomats ♦ Published: 3 hours ago; 17:30 ♦ (Vindobona)

The new Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kenya to International Organizations in Vienna, H.E. Mr. Robinson Njeru Githae presented the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Ghada Waly with his letter of accreditation.

Ambassador to Austria and Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kenya to the International Organizations in Vienna, H.E. Mr. Robinson Njeru Githae. / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Carina Karlovits and Clemens Schwarz / HBF

UNIS United Nations Information Service announced today, that the new Permanent Representative of Kenya to the United Nations (Vienna), Robinson Njeru Githae, has presented his credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Ghada Waly. …

