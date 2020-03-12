Sponsored Content
Meet the New Permanent Representative of Kenya
The new Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kenya to International Organizations in Vienna, H.E. Mr. Robinson Njeru Githae presented the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Ghada Waly with his letter of accreditation.
Ambassador to Austria and Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kenya to the International Organizations in Vienna, H.E. Mr. Robinson Njeru Githae. / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Carina Karlovits and Clemens Schwarz / HBF
UNIS United Nations Information Service announced today, that the new Permanent Representative of Kenya to the United Nations (Vienna), Robinson Njeru Githae, has presented his credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Ghada Waly. …
