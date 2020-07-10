Sponsored Content
The International Organization of la Francophonie's Nakseu Nguefang Presents Credentials
OIF Organisation internationale de la Francophonie - Member Flags. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Serein / CC BY-SA (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)
The new Permanent Representative of the International Organization of la Francophonie (OIF) to the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Mr. Georges Nakseu Nguefang, presented his credentials to the Director-General of UNOV, Ms. Ghada Waly.
The Organisation internationale de la Francophonie (OIF), sometimes abbreviated as Francophonie, but also called the International Organisation of La Francophonie in the English-speaking context, …
