The International Organization of la Francophonie's Nakseu Nguefang Presents Credentials

Published: July 10, 2020

The new Permanent Representative of the International Organization of la Francophonie (OIF) to the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Mr. Georges Nakseu Nguefang, presented his credentials to the Director-General of UNOV.

OIF Organisation internationale de la Francophonie - Member Flags. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Serein / CC BY-SA (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)

The new Permanent Representative of the International Organization of la Francophonie (OIF) to the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Mr. Georges Nakseu Nguefang, presented his credentials to the Director-General of UNOV, Ms. Ghada Waly.

