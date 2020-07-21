Sponsored Content
New Georgian Ambassador to Austria Has Taken Up Her Post
H.E. Ketevan Tsikhelashvili, the newly appointed Ambassador of Georgia to the Republic of Austria and Permanent Representative to the International Organizations and former Minister for Reconciliation and Civil Equality in Georgia, has handed over her credentials to the Foreign Ministry and the UNOV United Nations Office at Vienna. She succeeds H.E. Mr. David Dondua in this position.
H.E. Ketevan Tsikhelashvili is the newly appointed Ambassador of Georgia to the Republic of Austria and Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna (Picture: Tsikhelashvili in 2018.) / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Malkhaz Tchubabria / CC BY-SA (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)]
In May 2020, the Georgian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Davit Zalkaliani, announced that Ketevan Tsikhelashvili had been appointed as ambassador to Austria and would transition from her duties as State Minister in June.
Prior to this appointment she served as the Minister for Reconciliation and Civic Equality of Georgia (2016-2020), and …
