Vienna Migration Agency Develops Recommendations for EU

According to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, more than 65 million people were forcibly displaced worldwide because of persecution, conflict, violence, or human rights violations alone. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Irish Defence Forces [CC BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0)]

In its 4th edition, the Vienna Migration Conference will take place on November 21-22, 2019.

This year is a pivotal year for drawing up Europe’s future policy directions, especially in the area of migration that is among the top priorities for the European public across the continent.

As their ballots have been cast, the wake of the European elections will see a new leadership tasked to build on progress already made and move forward and past the current gridlock.

For both the EU and its close partners this is a decisive point in time to shape the way forward of migration policies and cooperation.

ICMPD is assuming its responsibility at this pivotal moment in time to convene key stakeholders at the 4th Vienna Migration Conference on 21 and 22 November 2019, with the aim to contribute to the strategic reflection process and discuss pragmatic, constructive and forward-looking recommendations for the next five years of migration policy developments in and for Europe.

About the Vienna Migration Conference

The Vienna Migration Conference (VMC) is ICMPD’s annual flagship event for discussing the most challenging and politically relevant issues in the field of migration together with political decision makers, government experts, and representatives from the academic world, the media and the civil society.

The VMC discusses these issues from a European perspective but also from the perspective of our many partners from outside Europe.

It aims to identify areas where progress has been made whilst also focusing on persistent gaps and remaining unresolved questions.

The next Vienna Migration Conference will take place 21 - 22 November 2019 in the Aula of Sciences in Vienna, Austria.



Vienna Migration Conference 2019

21- 22 November 2019

Aula of Sciences

Vienna, Austria

Event Link: https://www.icmpd.org/about-us/vienna-migration-conference/vienna-migration-conference-2019/