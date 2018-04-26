What does the Vienna-based ICMPD and its Director General Michael Spindelegger do?

Since 2016, Michael Spindelegger has been serving as Director General of the Vienna-based International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD). / Picture: © ÖVP Bundespartei / Jacob Glaser

The International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD) was established by Austria and Switzerland in 1993 and has since grown to 15 member states.

After its founding it was joined in 1995 by Hungary and then in 1998 by Slovenia. The Czech Republic became a member in 2001, followed by Portugal and Sweden in 2002, Bulgaria and Poland in 2003, Croatia in 2004, Slovakia in 2006 and Romania in 2010. The most recent new member states are Bosnia and Herzegovina and Serbia, both of which joined in 2011 and the Republic of Macedonia in 2012.

Today ICMPD is an international organisation with 15 Member States (Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, The former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden and Switzerland), over 200 staff members, a mission in Brussels and regional offices and representatives throughout Europe, Northern Africa, the Middle East and Latin America.

ICMPD receives funding from its Member States, the European Commission, the UN and other multilateral institutions, as well as bilateral donors.

ICMPD was founded to carry out research, projects and activities on migration-related issues and to provide policy recommendations to the governmental agencies of states, as well as to external governmental and intergovernmental agencies.

The purpose of ICMPD is to promote innovative, comprehensive and sustainable migration policies and to function as a service exchange mechanism for governments and organisations.

ICMPD holds UN United Nations observer status and cooperates with more than 200 partners including EU institutions and UN agencies.

Although ICMPD has global operations, it is primarily focused on Eastern and Central Eastern Europe.

Migration is one of the most important political issues in the current debates - frequently connected with highly emotional, sometimes even extreme or populistic point of views. ICMPD strives for being a sober and neutral companion in this discourse by bringing all important players around the same table.

ICMPD has vast experience in bridging the gap between theory and practice. According to that ICMPD provides policy makers and politicians with necessary groundwork to take decisions. Furthermore ICMPD is present on the ground, with its capacity building activities in various areas of migration management.

In October last year, at the Vienna Migration Conference "The Frameworks for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration" were discussed by 350 high-level participants from Africa, Asia, Europe, North and South America.

Against the background of the ongoing UN Global Compact for Migration Process, the VMC, in its second edition, debated the concept of Regional Migration Partnerships as a key aspect of creating safe, regular and orderly migration as stipulated in the New York Declaration of 2016. Governments are presently engaged in efforts aimed at fixing the present migration policy crises. In this situation, they all too often resort to short-term operational cooperation, while the longer-term objectives receive too little attention.

The Vienna Migration Conference debated both aspects of migration partnerships and highlighted approaches aimed at solving immediate migration challenges associated with humanitarian crises, forced displacement and mixed migration flows as a precondition to tackle the fundamental and long-term requirements of better migration management.

In the future, migration partnerships will be required to reframe their scope to go well beyond the crisis mode. They need to provide enabling frameworks for countries, societies and communities to effectively work together to ensure that international migration can be the positive force in support of economic, social and cultural development processes. The Vienna Migration Conference 2017 critically assessed the current concepts and practices of Regional Migration Partnerships between countries of origin, transit and destination, and the extent to which they represent such enabling frameworks.

Mr. Michael Spindelegger (born 21 December 1959) was appointed Director General of ICMPD as of 1 January 2016.

He has experience in international relations through his work in the Federal Government of the Republic of Austria. In 2000, he was elected as representative of Austria to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe where he led the Austrian delegation from 2002 to 2006. During this time period he represented Austria at conferences on migration issues. As Minister for European and international Affairs, Mr. Spindelegger worked closely with international organisations in the field of migration and contributed to the policy debate during the Third EU-Africa Summit in Tripoli.

After Mr. Spindelegger was appointed as Vice-Chancellor of the Republic of Austria, he created a State Secretariat for Integration within the Austrian Federal Ministry of Interior. At this time he worked closely with the Ministry of Interior on asylum and labour migration issues while also negotiating a re-admission agreement with the Afghan Government.



In 2015, Spindelegger served as director of the Agency for the Modernisation of Ukraine (AMU).

Contact Details

ICMPD Headquarters

Gonzagagasse 1, 5th floor

1010 Vienna, Austria

Tel: +43 1 504 4677 0

Fax: +43 1 504 4677 2375

Web: www.icmpd.org