Migration Policy Agency Celebrates 25th Anniversary and Welcomes New Members Malta and Turkey

ICMPD welcomes two new Member States: Turkey and Malta / Picture: © ICMPD - International Centre for Migration Policy Development / Internationales Zentrum für Migrationspolitikentwicklung

ICMPD’s Director General Michael Spindelegger took the opportunity to welcome the two new member states at ICMPD’s last steering group meeting in Bukarest, Romania.



Both Malta and Turkey are not only hosting ICMPD offices and staff in their respective countries but have already closely cooperated with ICMPD on a broad range of projects in different thematic areas.



Furthermore, Turkey and Malta are both part of the priority regions defined by ICMPD in its "strategy 2020".



“With Malta and Turkey joining ICMPD, we are proud to have two new partners that historically and geographically have always been at the forefront of migration movements and can look back on a vast experience. Their memberships will deepen our inter-state and inter-agency cooperation and help carry out projects in the regions and beyond."



Malta Becomes the 16th Member State



Malta, a country right in the centre of the Mediterranean, becomes the 16th member state of the International Centre for Migration Policy Development.



Malta has been at the forefront of migration challenges in the Mediterranean for many years. As a country at the crossroads of Mediterranean cultures Malta has a unique and long-standing history related to the many aspects of migration.



It has used this experience to bring the European Union and its African partners together to discuss migration issues at the Valletta Summit of 2015 and the Senior Officials’ Meeting that followed in Malta last year.



At the end of April the Republic of Malta joined the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD) as a member state. Malta is the 16th country to join ICMPD, which was founded in 1993 by Switzerland and Austria.



The accession of this most southerly located member state of ICMPD was rendered official through the arrival of the signed instrument of accession at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Austria.



ICMPD has been active in Malta for many years as for instance when organising the first migration conference between Arab and European countries in Malta in 2003.



Two years ago ICMPD established the Regional Coordination Office for the Mediterranean in Malta's capital city, Valletta.



“We are delighted to welcome a new member state to ICMPD which has an outstanding reputation as an active mediator on both sides of the Mediterranean,” added the Director General. “Malta has an important role in the Mediterranean and quite a proactive approach in migration matters.”



Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Promotion, Carmelo Abela, said “Malta has cooperated with ICMPD for a number of years, and this relationship has kept improving over the years. ICMPD Membership was therefore a natural progression. We have therefore now entered a new, more significant, phase and we look forward to a long-lasting and fruitful partnership with the ICMPD and its Member States”.



Turkey Becomes the 17th Member State



Turkey becomes the 17th member state of the International Centre for Migration Policy Development



ICMPD already enjoys long-lasting cooperation with Turkey and runs several projects and activities from its office in Ankara



“We are pleased to have gained yet another member state that is unquestionably a key stakeholder in the field of migration,” said the ICMPD Director General. “At the present time, no other country in the world is hosting as many refugees as Turkey. We are pleased to welcome Turkey as a reliable partner to our family of member states.



ICMPD is Celebrating the 25th Anniversary of its Founding



ICMPD is celebrating the 25th anniversary of its founding and is looking into the future to try to see what it may hold in terms of migration and mobility of people.



The ICMPD has published a very interesting article on this topic.



It includes themes such as city migration, crisis-driven mobility, return, diaspora, counter-smuggling, human trafficking, irregular migration and regular pathways.



Two directors of the ICMPD, Lukas Gehrke and Martijn Pluim, wrote this article where they connect the dots of the past with the present and the future of migration.



To read the original arcticle in its full length, please click here.