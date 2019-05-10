Migration Agency Demands New EU Migration Policy

ICMPD: Hitting the reset button for a new EU migration policy / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Irish Defence Forces [CC BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0)]

Europe is arriving at a crucial point in 2019 in terms of finally overcoming its reactive approach after the 2015/16 crisis and developing a future-oriented policy.

The new EU Parliament and the new EU Commission must have the necessary groundwork laid from the outset in order to take prompt decisions and actions.

The International Centre for Migration Policy Development…