Migration Agency Demands New EU Migration Policy

Published: May 10, 2019; 09:03 · (Vindobona)

Vienna based think tank International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD) is teaming up with its 17 member states to draw up migration policy recommendations for the next EU Commission.

ICMPD: Hitting the reset button for a new EU migration policy / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Irish Defence Forces [CC BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0)]

Europe is arriving at a crucial point in 2019 in terms of finally overcoming its reactive approach after the 2015/16 crisis and developing a future-oriented policy.

The new EU Parliament and the new EU Commission must have the necessary groundwork laid from the outset in order to take prompt decisions and actions.

The International Centre for Migration Policy Development…

This article includes a total of 463 words.

