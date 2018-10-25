Sponsored
What Do You Know About the Austrian National Day?
Published: October 25, 2018; 15:30 · (Vindobona)
The Austrian National Day (Nationalfeiertag) has been celebrated annually since 1965 on 26 October, the day on which the decided Austrian neutrality came into force in 1955 and the last occupying powers left Austria. The Parliament, the Office of the Federal President, the Federal Chancellery, the Foreign Ministry, etc. invite the public to the Open Day, which - this year - is dedicated to the commemoration year 1918. The public is invited to contribute their ideas. Take the chance to get to know Austria!
Every year, the Austrian Armed Forces' Security Festival takes place at the Heldenplatz in Vienna, with a ceremony, exhibition, helicopter tour and live concerts. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Manfred Werner - Tsui [CC BY-SA 3.0]
On the national holiday, Austria celebrates the first day on which no foreign occupying troops were stationed in the country after the Second World War.
After the signing of the State Treaty on 15 May 1955, it took another 5 months until all the occupying states signed the instrument of ratification and withdrew their troops from Austria.
To celebrate the…
