What Do You Know About the Austrian National Day?

Every year, the Austrian Armed Forces' Security Festival takes place at the Heldenplatz in Vienna, with a ceremony, exhibition, helicopter tour and live concerts. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Manfred Werner - Tsui [CC BY-SA 3.0]

On the national holiday, Austria celebrates the first day on which no foreign occupying troops were stationed in the country after the Second World War.

After the signing of the State Treaty on 15 May 1955, it took another 5 months until all the occupying states signed the instrument of ratification and withdrew their troops from Austria.

To celebrate the…