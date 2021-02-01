IIASA: Science Diplomacy Made in Vienna
Organizations › International Organizations ♦ Published: February 1, 2021; 13:35 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
Since the days of the Cold War, Vienna has also played host to "science diplomacy," and it is conducted at Schloss Laxenburg (near Vienna, to be exact). There resides the IIASA international research institute, which was founded in 1972 and today plays a leading role in promoting this concept as a key tool for building trust between nations and supporting foreign policy.
Laxenburg Castle, the seat of International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis (IIASA). / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Gryffindor [CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)]
The culmination of six years of effort by the President of the United States, Lyndon B. Johnson, and the Prime Minister of the USSR, Alexei Kossygin, took place in October 1972 at a meeting between representatives of the Soviet Union, the United States, Austria, and …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Brexit: Global Research Institute IIASA Gratified that UK Remains Member (February 13, 2020)
International Research Institute Opens its Doors (September 2, 2019)
South African to Lead Global Research Institute IIASA in Laxenburg near Vienna (September 26, 2018)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Sponsored Content