Enthronement of Emperor Naruhito in the Presence of Van der Bellen

Published: Yesterday; 17:44 · (Vindobona)

Guests from around 200 countries attended the ceremony of the enthronement of Emperor Naruhito in the Japanese Imperial Palace in Tokyo, including Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen and Doris Schmidauer.

Alexander Van der Bellen: "On behalf of the Republic of Austria, I congratulate the people of Japan on the occasion of the Enthronement of His Majesty the Emperor." / Picture: © Österreichische Präsidentschaftskanzlei / Peter Lechner/HBF

During a festive ceremony in the Imperial Palace, the new "Tenno", Japan's Emperor Naruhito, officially climbed the 6.5 metre high and eight ton heavy Chrysanthemum Throne.

"Now, through this ceremony, I declare the enthronement inside and outside Japan," said Naruhito. The Emperor promised to fulfil his functions as "symbol of the nation" and "unity of the Japanese people", a…

