Enthronement of Emperor Naruhito in the Presence of Van der Bellen

Alexander Van der Bellen: "On behalf of the Republic of Austria, I congratulate the people of Japan on the occasion of the Enthronement of His Majesty the Emperor." / Picture: © Österreichische Präsidentschaftskanzlei / Peter Lechner/HBF

During a festive ceremony in the Imperial Palace, the new "Tenno", Japan's Emperor Naruhito, officially climbed the 6.5 metre high and eight ton heavy Chrysanthemum Throne.

"Now, through this ceremony, I declare the enthronement inside and outside Japan," said Naruhito. The Emperor promised to fulfil his functions as "symbol of the nation" and "unity of the Japanese people", a…