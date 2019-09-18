Sponsored
Visit of Japanese Princess Kako to Austria

Published: Yesterday; 11:40 · (Vindobona)

The Japanese Emperor's niece, Her Imperial Highness Princess Kako of Akishino, visits Austria for several days on the occasion of the 150th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Austria and Japan, and met with Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen and Federal Chancellor Bierlein for talks.

Princess Kako of Akishino is the niece of current Japanese Emperor Naruhito. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / kounosu1 [Public Domain]

The 24 year old Princess Kako of Akishino is the niece of current Emperor Naruhito and a grandchild of the last Emperor Akihito.

She completed her studies of performing arts and psychology at the University of Leeds last year and now represents Japan at the 150th anniversary celebrations of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Austria.

According to a Japanese commentator, "the pattern of her kimono is a good choice, because it is the shochikubai (pine, bamboo and plum trees) on the base of the kasumi (haze) pattern. The band is Shippo patterns of gold (The pattern in which small circles connect). In Japan, the haze represents time. The 'shochikubai' is regarded as the symbol of 'auspicious' things. Shippo patterns represent the connection between people." Hence Princess‘s kimono represents the friendship between the two countries Austria and Japan.

With Alexander Van der Bellen the upcoming trip of the Federal President to Japan from 18 to 23 October was discussed.

On Wednesday she is meeting Federal Chancellor Brigitte Bierlein.

