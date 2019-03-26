Article Tools

150th Anniversary - Japan and Austria Enjoy Excellent Bilateral Ties

Foreign Minister Kneissl has concluded her visit to Japan, which served, among other purposes, as preparation for the visit of Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen in autumn on the occasion of 150 years of relations between Japan and Austria. During her stay Kneissl also took part in numerous bilateral meetings and in the international women's conference WAW World Assembly for Women.

Karin Kneissl also attended a banquet hosted by Premier Shinzo Abe. "Genuine pleasure to meet Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo." / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)

During her trip to Japan, the Foreign Minister also met members of parliament and representatives of civil society.

Together with Tomihisa Taue, a Japanese politician and the current mayor of Nagasaki, the capital city of Nagasaki Prefecture, Foreign Minister Kneissl visited the Peace Park and the Peace Monument for the Victims of the Nagasaki U.S. Atomic Bomb dropped on 9 August 1945.

At Kyoto University she gave a lecture on one of her favourite topics "The Energy Mix of the Future".

The Foreign Minister also met the Governor of Tokyo, Yuriko Koike, Former Minister of Defence, Minister of the Environment and Member of the House of Representatives. An important topic of discussion was the Paralympics to be held in Tokyo in 2020, where medals will be made from recycled mobile phones for the winners.

She also attended a banquet hosted by Premier Shinzo Abe.

During her stay Kneissl also took part in the international women's conference WAW World Assembly for Women, where she spoke about "Creation of New Market Value by Women Entrepreneurs" and gave advice to young women starting their professional life, "passion for a cause is good & always stay true to yourself".

Finally, Foreign Minister Kneissl concluded her trip with a meeting with Deputy Foreign Minister Toshiko Abe.

