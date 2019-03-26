150th Anniversary - Japan and Austria Enjoy Excellent Bilateral Ties

Karin Kneissl also attended a banquet hosted by Premier Shinzo Abe. "Genuine pleasure to meet Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo." / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)

During her trip to Japan, the Foreign Minister also met members of parliament and representatives of civil society.

Together with Tomihisa Taue, a Japanese politician and the current mayor of Nagasaki, the capital city of Nagasaki Prefecture, Foreign Minister Kneissl visited the Peace Park and the Peace Monument for the Victims of the Nagasaki U.S. Atomic Bomb dropped on 9 August 1945.

The mayor of Nagasaki and Austria are united in this effort. pic.twitter.com/CGvK5SR5QF — Karin Kneissl (@Karin_Kneissl) March 21, 2019

At Kyoto University she gave a lecture on one of her favourite topics "The Energy Mix of the Future".

Day two in #Japan started with a guest lecture at the #Kyoto University on „The Energy Mix of the Future“. Thanks to the engaged audience for a vivid debate. pic.twitter.com/Jrg5doATPB — Karin Kneissl (@Karin_Kneissl) March 22, 2019

The Foreign Minister also met the Governor of Tokyo, Yuriko Koike, Former Minister of Defence, Minister of the Environment and Member of the House of Representatives. An important topic of discussion was the Paralympics to be held in Tokyo in 2020, where medals will be made from recycled mobile phones for the winners.

In #Japan traf AM @karin_kneissl heute die Gouverneurin der Präfektur Tokio @ecoyuri. Wichtiges Gesprächsthema waren die @Paralympics die 2020 in #Tokio ausgetragen werden & für deren Gewinner Medaillen aus recycelten Handys gefertigt werden. #reducereuserecycle pic.twitter.com/X6nvzoz9CX — MFA Austria (@MFA_Austria) March 22, 2019

She also attended a banquet hosted by Premier Shinzo Abe.

Genuine pleasure to meet Japanese Prime Minister @AbeShinzo ahead of tomorrow‘s World Assembly for Women #WAW_Japan. Austria & Japan enjoy excellent bilateral ties. Pleased to visit #Japan in the year of their 150th anniversary. pic.twitter.com/Jz9832Y1Kn — Karin Kneissl (@Karin_Kneissl) March 22, 2019

During her stay Kneissl also took part in the international women's conference WAW World Assembly for Women, where she spoke about "Creation of New Market Value by Women Entrepreneurs" and gave advice to young women starting their professional life, "passion for a cause is good & always stay true to yourself".

Joining the 5th WAW! Conference - the World Assembly for Women #WAW_Japan. Speaking at the W20-Panel on “Creation of New Market Value by Women Entrepreneurs”. My advice to young women starting their professional life: passion for a cause is good & always stay true to yourself. pic.twitter.com/a2PK0I2H16 — Karin Kneissl (@Karin_Kneissl) March 23, 2019

Finally, Foreign Minister Kneissl concluded her trip with a meeting with Deputy Foreign Minister Toshiko Abe.