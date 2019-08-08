Sponsored
Vienna Museum on Tour in Japan

Published: Yesterday; 11:20 · (Vindobona)

In the year of the 150th anniversary celebrations of Japanese Austrian relations, the Vienna Museum (Wien Museum) is moving from Tokyo to Osaka on its tour through Japan with its large-scale exhibition "Vienna on the Path to Modernism".

"It is a great honour for the Wien Museum to exhibit outstanding objects of Vienna's cultural heritage in Tokyo and Osaka". / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Clemens PFEIFFER, A-1190 Wien [Attribution]

Following 236,748 visitors in Tokyo, the large-scale exhibition "Vienna on the Path to Modernism" is now moving on to Osaka.

The renovation and expansion of the Wien Museum at Karlsplatz offers a unique opportunity to present selected items from the Wien Museum's collection on tour.

In 2019 - 150 years after the first establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Austria - a large-scale exhibition of the Wien Museum is taking place in Tokyo and Osaka under the title "Vienna on the Path to Modernism".

It shows the city of Vienna's art and development history, including architectural, social and political changes from the late 18th to the turn of the 20th century - highlights include works by Gustav Klimt and Egon Schiele as well as works by the Wiener Werkstätte.

The collection's high-calibre exhibition with around 450 exhibits was on show at the National Art Center Tokyo and attracted 236,748 visitors.

With the exception of a few very delicate objects that were brought back to the depot in Vienna, the exhibition is now moving on to Osaka. In Osaka, another world-class Japanese art venue, the Osaka National Museum of Art, will host the exhibition from 27 August to 8 December 2019.

"It is a great honour for the Wien Museum to exhibit the outstanding objects of our city's cultural heritage in Tokyo and Osaka," says Director Matti Bunzl.

This tour was made possible by the large-scale, long-term renovation and expansion project of the Wien Museum at Karlsplatz.

While Vienna is eagerly working on a new city museum, the great works of the collection act as emissaries for Vienna's rich cultural life.

