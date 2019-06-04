Oskar Kokoschka - Expressionist, Migrant, European

Oskar Kokoschka, Self-Portrait, One Hand touching the Face, 1918/1919 / Picture: © Leopold Museum, Vienna, Inv. 623, (c) Fondation Oskar Kokoschka, VBK, Vienna 2011

Featuring some 260 exhibits, including key works from international collections as well as works that have rarely or never been shown before, the exhibition’s curator Heike Eipeldauer shines the spotlight on Kokoschka’s multi-faceted work from all the periods of his oeuvre created at his various places of activity, including Vienna, Dresden, Prague, London and finally Villeneuve.

Kokoschka, whose biography reflects the history of the 20th century, is presented both as a radical innovator and “multi-talent” – as a painter, draftsman, creator of printed graphic works, writer, dramatist and theater maker, but also as a humanist, staunch European and rather ambivalent “homo politicus”.

Numerous documents trace Kokoschka’s changeful relationship with his “homeland” Austria, which he repeatedly left behind.

Other emphases include Kokoschka’s altered perception of women – from addressing the battle of the sexes to invoking the figure of the mother as a peacemaker –, his psychological and introspective portraits, as well as his ongoing advocacy of figurative art, with which he influenced subsequent generations of artists.

Kokoschka was able to transcend the prevailing Jugendstil of his time and went on to become a central pioneer of Expressionism.

From 1908, he appeared as a painter, graphic artist, poetand playwright, provoking the art world as an enfant terrible and radical innovator.

Even later, after Europe had been shaken by two world wars and realistic art had fallen into disrepute, Kokoschka boldly campaigned for the recognition of figurative art, which turned him into a role model for the generations of artists to come.

The political turmoil of the past century forced the artist to become a migrant living in Vienna, Dresden, Prague and London, before he finally settled in 1953 in the Swiss town of Villeneuve.

The retrospective takes into account all the periods of Kokoschka’s oeuvre with high-quality loans from international museums and private collections, featuring not only the versatile artist’s paintings, drawings, watercolors and prints but also his works for art magazines like “Der Sturm” and the theater.

Defamed by the National Socialist regime as a “degenerate artist,”he dedicated his life to humanism and pacifism.

Exhibition: "Oskar Kokoschka - Expressionist, Migrant, European"

Exhibition Duration: Until July 08, 2019

Leopold Museum

at the MuseumsQuartier

U2 MuseumsQuartier

Museumsplatz 1

1070 Vienna

Austria

Exhibition Link: https://www.leopoldmuseum.org/en/exhibitions/108/oskar-kokoschka