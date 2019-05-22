Jewish Museum: "Café As. The Survival of Simon Wiesenthal"

Simon Wiesenthal in his office at Salztorgasse 6 / Picture: © Jewish Museum Vienna / Horst Tappe Stiftung

From 29 May 2019 to 12 January 2020, the Jewish Museum Vienna is showing the new exhibition "Café As. The Survival of Simon Wiesenthal".

During his imprisonment in the Mauthausen concentration camp in 1945, Wiesenthal met the Polish prisoner Edmund Staniszewski, who repeatedly gave him food and thus saved Wiesenthal's life.

The end of the war was already foreseeable.

Staniszewski hoped to open a coffee house in Posen and asked Wiesenthal for ideas.

Wiesenthal made his first sketches while still in the camp.

In the weeks after liberation he perfected them into drawings.

Simon Wiesenthal designed exterior and interior views, clothing for staff, and advertising posters - similar to today's corporate identity.

However, the "Café As" was never built.

The more than 80 detailed designs were acquired by the Jewish Museum Vienna with the support of the "US Friends of the Jewish Museum Vienna".

A significant testimony of survival in the murderous system of National Socialism.

Exhibition Link: http://www.jmw.at/de/exhibitions/cafe-das-ueberleben-des-simon-wiesenthal