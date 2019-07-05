Billionaire Heidi Horten to Become Museum Founder

Heidi Goëss-Horten: "Above all, I was and still am interested in communicating art to young people, so that I decided to preserve my collection for future generations and to make it an experience." / Picture: © The Heidi Horten Collection

Heidi Horten obviously acquired a taste for it with her exhibition "WOW! The Heidi Horten Collection" in the Leopold Museum.

Horten acquired the Stöckl building in the Hanuschhof in downtown Vienna to make her art collection permanently accessible to the public.

With the decision to choose Vienna as her location, the patron returns to her roots, she says in a statement.

The Hanuschhof is a typical Viennese Gründerzeit house and was built in 1862 and 1863 as an annex to the Albrecht Palais (Albertina) according to the plans of architect Anton Hefft. In the inner courtyard of the Hanuschhof there is the so-called Stöckl building, which has experienced a changing use in its history and has already housed various art and cultural institutions, and most recently the State Opera Museum.

After the building stood empty for several years, the Heidi Horten Collection is to be given a permanent exhibition area after extensive renovation work.

The timetable for the opening of the new private museum is tight. On two floors and in the inner courtyard, highlights of the collection will be shown on approx. 2,000 m².

In the autumn of this year, 3 selected architectural offices will present their designs for the conversion, which will begin after the winning project has been selected.

The museum is scheduled to open at the beginning of 2022.

Background

As Vindobona.org reported, in 2018 Heidi Goëss-Horten already presented the highlights of her collection of more than one hundred works with a focus on classical modernism and pop art in the context of the exhibition "WOW! The Heidi Horten Collection" at the Leopold Museum.

The success of the presentation curated by Agnes Husslein-Arco, which offered visitors a foray through 20th-century Western art history and attracted a total of 360,000 people to the museum with weekly free admission and free educational programs, prompted Heidi Goëss-Horten to make large parts of her art, with which she surrounds herself daily, permanently accessible to all interested parties.

"The first public presentation of my collection has shown that there is obviously great interest and curiosity in experiencing art. Above all, I was and still am interested in communicating art to young people, so that I decided to preserve my collection for future generations and to make it an experience," says Heidi Goëss-Horten.

"There are few private collections in Vienna and in Austria that are open to the public. Thus Heidi Goëss-Horten's commitment is to be valued even higher. As a woman and founder of a museum, she is also sending out a signal in a world of collectors that is often dominated by men," says Agnes Husslein-Arco, consultant and future director of the museum.

With the revival of the Stöckl building as a private museum, Vienna receives another art hotspot.

About the Heidi Horten Collection

The collection, carefully compiled by the Austrian patron Heidi Goëss-Horten since the early 1990s, focuses on works of international Modernism, Neo-Expressionism and American Pop Art and represents one of the highest quality and most dense private collections in Europe.

Today, the Heidi Horten Collection comprises several hundred works by artists of high international standing.

The collection offers a representative cross-section of international art history from classical modernism to the present with the following focal points: German Expressionism with masterpieces by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner, Erich Heckel, Emil Nolde and Max Pechstein, abstract work blocks by Cy Twombly, Mark Rothko or Ernst Wilhelm Nay as well as American Pop Art with representatives such as Andy Warhol, Jean-Michel Basquiat or Roy Lichtenstein. The international orientation of the collection is underpinned by important works by Marc Chagall, Georg Baselitz, Francis Bacon, Fernand Leger, Gerhard Richter, Yves Klein, Lucio Fontana and Damien Hirst.