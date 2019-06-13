In Vino Veritas: Wine in Ancient Egypt

In vino veritas. Wein im alten Ägypten - Wine in ancient Egypt / Picture: © Österreichische Nationalbibliothek

At the centre of the exhibition are papyri from the Late Antiquity with many details on wine culture, though the chronological arc stretches from the Pharaonic to the Arabic period.

Lease and sales contracts provide an insight into the everyday life of winegrowers and wine merchants, letters document the importance of wine for the catering of soldiers, laurel wine or fish broth mixed with wine take you back to the eating and drinking habits of that time, and last but not least, colourful ornaments on textiles document the central role of wine in everyday culture and religion.

Drink for Gods and Rulers

"In vino veritas" ("The truth lies in the wine") is a Latin saying that goes back to the early Greek poet Alkaios, who lived in Egypt for several years around 600 BC.

But long before that, the enjoyment of wine and the targeted cultivation of vines had been known in the country on the Nile: Pictorial representations, texts or archaeological finds prove the use of wine in the entire Pharaonic period of Egypt (from about 3000 BC) and in the centuries in which Greeks (from 332 BC) and Romans (from 30 BC) ruled over the country.

Since the cultivation and processing of the vines was only possible with special knowledge and under favourable climatic conditions, the wine was first of all available to an economically better-off class:

In ancient Egypt it was regarded as a drink for gods, rulers and the upper class - in contrast to beer, which could be produced for one's own use in the domestic environment.

As a rule, wineries were therefore part of a superordinate economic unit, and royal or temple domains planted the vineyards in the oases and above all in the productive Nile delta.

However, private vineyards of high-ranking personalities are also documented.

Grave paintings with winegrower scenes suggest that red wine was more popular with the ancient Egyptians than white wine, but this may also have originated in artistic conventions.

In addition to these representations and the mention as offerings, remains of wine and sometimes grapes or raisins were found in many graves.

The reason for the paintings and grave goods is clearly proven: Through them the deceased should be able to quench their thirst at any time, even in the afterlife.

In everyday life, the "little people" at that time only enjoyed wine when it was handed over to them in kind at festivals or as bonus payments.

In ancient Egypt, people experienced wine as part of cultic traditions, as an intoxicant and stimulant, but also as a component of medical recipes. The spectrum of possible applications is thus very similar to that which still exists today.