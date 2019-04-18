150 Years of Japanese Austrian Relations - The Danube Island Cherry Grove Festival / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Anton-kurt 08:00, 27. Jun. 2007 (CEST) [Public Domain]

In October 1869 the negotiations for the conclusion of the first friendship, trade and shipping treaty between Austria-Hungary and Japan were started.

Meanwhile this exchange takes place also on cultural, scientific, social, economic and sporty area.

This year, as reported by Vindobona.org, the 150th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Austria and Japan is being celebrated.

In 1996, 1000 cherry trees were donated to several districts of the city of Vienna by Japanese partner communities as a symbol of Austro-Japanese friendship. The occasion was Austria's 1000th anniversary.

The cherry grove was designed in spring 2002 by the Japanese artists' group "to the woods" in cooperation with the Department of Forestry and Agriculture.

After the erection, an annual cherry grove festival was started in 2002 in the style of the Japanese cherry blossom festival.

For the eighteenth time, according to the Japanese Embassy and the City of Vienna (MA 49 - Forst- und Landwirtschaftsbetrieb), the cherry grove festival is intended to deepen friendship and facilitate many encounters.

The Japanese cherry blossom (in Japanese: Sakura) is one of the most important symbols of Japanese culture.

It stands for beauty, departure and transience.

The time of the cherry blossom marks a highlight in the Japanese calendar and the beginning of spring.

Event details

Date: Wednesday, April 24, 2019, 13 to 17 o'clock

Location: Danube island "Kirschenhain", about 1.6 kilometers north of the North Bridge, near 21st, Jedleseer Brücke

Publicly accessible by bus line 34A from the Floridsdorf stop (S-Bahn, U6) to Überfuhrstraße and then an approximately ten-minute footpath over the Jedleseer Brücke ("Jedleseer Brücke").

In case of bad weather the festival will be postponed to Thursday April 25, 2019!

Program

13.00: Welcome and ceremonial unveiling of the new art installation at Kirschenhain Dance and singing by students of the Japanese School in Vienna. Singing performances by pupils of the primary school Zehdengasse and the Ella Lingens Gymnasium. Mochi-Tsuki Demonstration (Japanese rice pounding)

14.15: Ensemble Wagaku Miyabi and sword dance

14.45 h: Kendama Demonstration

15.00: Japanese martial arts demonstration and Kyudo demonstration (archery)

15.15: Japanese songs and dance

15.30 h: Dance and singing by children of the Japanese Language Group in Vienna

15.45: Ensemble Wagaku Miyabi and sword dance

15.30: Cosplay, Kyudo demonstration (archery)

16.15 h: Japanese martial arts demonstration and Kyudo demonstration (archery)

16.30: Musical interlude of the music school Floridsdorf

16.30: Japanese songs and dance

Further program points from 14 o'clock

Japanese Tea Ceremony

Origami Workshop (Paper Folding Art)

calligraphy workshop

MANGA Drawing Workshop

Kingyo Sukui (goldfish catching game)

Go Workshop and Japanese Games

Dragon building workshop

Austria-Japanese snack (while stocks last)

Exhibition of Koinobori (carp banner)

Travel information about Japan