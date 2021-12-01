Austrian Covid Data: Vaccination Protects 95 Percent from Hospitalization

The Pfizer-Biontech, AstraZeneca, and Moderna vaccines ranged from 94 to 99 percent protection against hospitalization. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Arne Müseler (www.arne-mueseler.com) / CC BY-SA 3.0 DE (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/de/deed.en)

The high protection rates of the COVID-19 vaccine have consistently been proven in scientific studies.

Epidemiologists at the Austrian Agency for Health and Food Safety (AGES) have now also proven the vaccine’s efficacy in preventing serious illness in daily practice.

A recent real-world study has shown that the Covid vaccine offers about 95 percent protection against hospital admission after infection.

Real-world support for vaccination across all age groups

According to the ORF, AGES expert Daniela Schmid explained that it was possible for the first time to link the disease, vaccination, and hospital data around COVID-19 for the federal states of Vienna and Vorarlberg.

In the observation period (July 5 to September 5, 2021), the delta variant was found to be responsible for nearly all infections from COVID-19.

Overall, in the 18- to 59-year-old age group, fully vaccinated individuals were 95.53 percent more likely than unvaccinated individuals to be protected from an infection severe enough to require hospital admission.

This data provides real-world support for vaccination across all age groups.

Johnson & Johnson less effective

While protection rates were very high for the AstraZeneca, Pfizer-Biontech and Moderna vaccines, ranging from more than 94 to nearly 99 percent, the Johnson & Johnson single-shot vaccination was slightly lower in this age group–about 84 percent.

The protection rates against severe infection for people over 60 were similarly high in Vienna and Vorarlberg–94.18 percent for all fully vaccinated compared to unvaccinated.

The AstraZeneca, Pfizer-Biontech, and Moderna vaccines were between 93 and 99 percent.

Again, the efficacy of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was slightly weaker for one vaccination, at around 86 percent.

This AGES study has affirmed the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines and offered more proof that the best way to protect oneself from severe illness from Covid is to get vaccinated.

Austrian Agency for Health and Food Safety (AGES)

ORF