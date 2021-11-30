Impact of the Corona Pandemic on Hospital Stays in Austria: 18% Fewer Inpatient Stays

The Corona pandemic has had a significant impact on the number of inpatient treatments, examinations and surgeries in Austrian hospitals: In 2020, hospital stays decreased by almost one fifth to 2.1 million compared to the previous year. In 26,500 cases, a COVID-19 disease necessitated a hospital stay.

Hospital discharges in 2020: nearly one-fifth fewer inpatient stays than in 2019. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / DoD / Public Domain

A total of 2.1 million inpatient hospital stays were documented for 2020, according to Statistics Austria. This is 18% less than the year before.

This decline affects all care sectors, all specialist departments and, almost without exception, the entire inpatient treatment spectrum of surgical procedures, therapies and examinations - both in the full inpatient and day-case areas.

On the other hand, the number of patients who died in hospital increased (+6%). …

