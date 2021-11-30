Austria Donated Unusable Covid Vaccine Doses to Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bosnia and Herzegovina had to throw out some of the 500,000 AstraZeneca vaccine doses donated by Austria. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Gencat / CC0 1.0 Universal (CC0 1.0) Public Domain Dedication

In August 2021, Vindobona.org reported that Austria had donated 500,000 AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines to Bosnia and Herzegovina in a show of solidarity.

This donation was the second-largest donation to a single country that Austria has made so far, only behind the one million doses given to Iran. …