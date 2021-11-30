Austria Donated Unusable Covid Vaccine Doses to Bosnia and Herzegovina

Yesterday; 15:09

It was recently reported that Bosnia and Herzegovina had to throw out an unknown amount of the 500,000 AstraZeneca Covid vaccination doses that had been donated by Austria. Read more about this and the problem of global vaccine equity.

Bosnia and Herzegovina had to throw out some of the 500,000 AstraZeneca vaccine doses donated by Austria. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Gencat / CC0 1.0 Universal (CC0 1.0) Public Domain Dedication

In August 2021, Vindobona.org reported that Austria had donated 500,000 AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines to Bosnia and Herzegovina in a show of solidarity.

This donation was the second-largest donation to a single country that Austria has made so far, only behind the one million doses given to Iran. …

